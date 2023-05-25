You'll Need a Pumptini After Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy's Vanderpump Rules Reunion Fight

It's not about the pasta, but it is about the broken bond of brotherhood.
In part one of Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion on May 24, Tom Sandoval came face-to-face with his Bravo co-stars for the first time since news of his seven-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed. As expected, it wasn't good as gold as the group rallied around his ex Ariana Madix, who showed up ready for revenge in a stunning red gown.
While the majority of the cast were ready to call Sandoval out for his actions, it was James Kennedy—who was engaged to Leviss until their breakup in December 2021—who appeared the most angry with the TomTom co-owner.
For the Brit, Sandoval's infidelity felt like a massive betrayal as he viewed him as an older brother. (Never forget that Sandoval spent $10,000 to help Kennedy stage his elaborate proposal to Leviss.) So, when Sandoval began to cry in the beginning of the reunion, Kennedy wasn't buying it.
"Pull yourself together man, you're not at the Oscars," Kennedy said. "You're not at an audition. Be a man, pull yourself together. F--king crocodile tears, p--sy."
Kennedy quieted down for a moment after being lightly chided by host Andy Cohen, but the "See You Next Tuesday" DJ can't help but to interrupt when Sandoval is asked why he didn't come clean to Madix about his affair. "Or your friends?" Kennedy added. "Do you know who I am, Tom?"
When Madix points out that Sandoval and Kennedy were like brothers, her ex-boyfriend pushed back, claiming he only talks to Kennedy once a month.
"You're been a big bro, dude," Kennedy said, to which Sandoval responded, "That's what you called me, yes."
Angry over Sandoval diminishing their relationship, "It just goes to show how much of a friend you never were," Kennedy said to him. "You've always been an opportunist."
But the drama reached a new level when Sandoval accused Kennedy of sleeping with their respective ex-girlfriend and former cast member Kristen Doute just to get on the show, which caused Kennedy to get up from his seat.
"When I was 21 years old," Kennedy, now 31, yelled at Sandoval. "You're 42 years old." (He's not actually.)
At that point, Andy got involved, holding James back and dropping his notes as the two men continue to argue. ("My cards," an exasperated Cohen said in a small moment of levity, with Madix then apologizing for the snafu when he attempted to reorganize them.)
"I've stood up for you when no one else would," Sandoval claimed. "I went up against everybody for you." But Kennedy refused to back down, retorting, "F--k you, I don't want you to stick up for me. You're a p--sy ass bitch."
While Kennedy initially takes his seat, things quickly re-escalate when Sandoval warned, "Get in my face again and I will f--k you up, motherf--ker."
Cue Kennedy, being held back by Cohen yet again, yelling, "Look at me bro, I'm way more ripped than you!"
The tension was so high that even Lisa Vanderpump was forced to get to her feet to step in front of Sandoval. As Cohen tried to calm down Kennedy, the DJ warned, "I will beat his ass!" to which the Watch What Happens Live! host calmly responded, "No, you won't. Stay in the f--king chair. That's all you have to do."
Then, naturally, Kennedy asked to use the restroom, only to fire off one last insult at his former friend: "You're a worm with a moustache!"
Anyone else need to take a deep breath?
Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)