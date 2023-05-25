You'll Need a Pumptini After Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy's Vanderpump Rules Reunion Fight

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Spills NEW SECRETS on WWHL

It's not about the pasta, but it is about the broken bond of brotherhood.

In part one of Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion on May 24, Tom Sandoval came face-to-face with his Bravo co-stars for the first time since news of his seven-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed. As expected, it wasn't good as gold as the group rallied around his ex Ariana Madix, who showed up ready for revenge in a stunning red gown.

While the majority of the cast were ready to call Sandoval out for his actions, it was James Kennedy—who was engaged to Leviss until their breakup in December 2021—who appeared the most angry with the TomTom co-owner.

For the Brit, Sandoval's infidelity felt like a massive betrayal as he viewed him as an older brother. (Never forget that Sandoval spent $10,000 to help Kennedy stage his elaborate proposal to Leviss.) So, when Sandoval began to cry in the beginning of the reunion, Kennedy wasn't buying it.

"Pull yourself together man, you're not at the Oscars," Kennedy said. "You're not at an audition. Be a man, pull yourself together. F--king crocodile tears, p--sy."