Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale 2023: Shop Trendy Handbags, Wallets & More Starting at $19

If you already love Coach for its trendy and practical handbags and accessories, you're going to want to get in on Coach Outlet's unreal Memorial Day sale. The deals start at just $19, and they include stylish shoulder bags, totes, backpacks and gorgeous monogram wallets.
Whether you're looking to shop a brand new backpack for all your Memorial Day weekend travels or a spacious shoulder bag to pack along for your summer vacation, Coach Outlet is the place to shop right now. There are over 1,000 styles to shop right now for hundreds of dollars off, so we rounded up a bunch of pieces we think are worth shopping.
Ahead, shop some of the cutest on-sale handbags, wallets and backpacks over at Coach Outlet's Memorial Day sale.
Shop the best Coach Outlet Memorial Day sale deals:
Warren Belt Bag In Signature Chambray
This unbelievably stylish belt bag is on sale at an even more unbelievable price. Originally $350, you can get the stunning look for just $84 right now. You'll wear it all summer long.
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
We're loving this trendy and versatile Nolita 19 bag. It has the right amount of space for all of your essentials, whether you're going out in the evening or running errands.
Corner Zip Trio In Signature Canvas
You can get this corner zip trio set for just $75. It comes with a large, medium and small-sized pouch for all your essentials.
Pennie Shoulder Bag
If you're in the market for a new everyday shoulder bag, this one that is currently on sale for hundreds off is a great option for $115. It's sturdy, chic and the simple design makes it such an easy accessory to style.
Card Case In Signature Canvas
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this small card case. The small accessory can be thrown into your totes, crossbody bags and more.
Zip Top Tote
This super chic tote bag is currently on sale for $103, which is a total steal. You'll become obsessed with the spacious silhouette and multifunctional, minimal design. The look comes in four different shades.
Long Zip Around Wallet With Coach Monogram Print
Upgrade your wallet game with this monogram print zip around wallet. It's spacious, chic and on sale for just $83 instead of the usual $298 price.
Mini Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas
Get this top-rated Mini Rowan File Bag is currently on sale for just $87. The versatile and practical crossbody style comes in two different shades to choose from. You will reach for the gorgeous bag to complete any outfit.
Long Zip Around Wallet
If you're in need of a new everyday wallet, this Long Zip Around Wallet is a great option for $83. It's practical, chic and the simple design makes it such an easy accessory to use every single day.
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
This eye-catching and practical monogram print tote bag is such a cute accessory that is perfect for everyday use. The look comes in a bunch of stunning colors, and it's currently on sale for $111 instead of the usual $398 price.
Double Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
This cute wristlet is the perfect size for all of your essentials, and it is super easy to carry around or throw into your tote bag. It's only $30, too!
Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Backpacks are a super practical and spacious accessory. This one from Coach Outlet is equally chic. The look comes in three different color options for just $151.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
