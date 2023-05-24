Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world has a lost a beloved artist.

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, her team confirmed in a statement on May 24.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement, posted to her social media pages, read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Tina's death comes five months after the passing of her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie.

Ronnie died on Dec. 8 from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. He was 62.

In the wake of his death, Tina remembered her son in a heartwrenching tribute, writing in a Dec. 9 Instagram post, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."