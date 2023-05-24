Miley Cyrus Defends Her Decision to Not Tour in the Near Future

Watch : Miley Cyrus REACTS to Rumors About Her Song "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus won't be throwing anymore parties in the U.S.A.

Days after the "Flowers" singer told British Vogue that she wasn't looking to do another large scale arena tour due to the lack of connection with fans, she clarified her stance.

"For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever," Miley wrote, tweeting a screenshot of her notes app May 23. "When I win we win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

As she put it, "I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love—without sacrificing my own essentials."

And although Miley isn't going to be coming to a football stadium near you anytime soon, that doesn't mean she hasn't enjoyed taking to the stage.

"Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life," the 30-year-old continued. "and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades."