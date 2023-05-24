Miley Cyrus Defends Her Decision to Not Tour in the Near Future

Miley Cyrus won't be throwing anymore parties in the U.S.A.
Days after the "Flowers" singer told British Vogue that she wasn't looking to do another large scale arena tour due to the lack of connection with fans, she clarified her stance.
"For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever," Miley wrote, tweeting a screenshot of her notes app May 23. "When I win we win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."
As she put it, "I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love—without sacrificing my own essentials."
And although Miley isn't going to be coming to a football stadium near you anytime soon, that doesn't mean she hasn't enjoyed taking to the stage.
"Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life," the 30-year-old continued. "and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades."
In other words, Miley isn't looking to take a wrecking ball to her connection with the fans. She shared, "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."
"These looks I've been turning don't travel well," Miley added. "The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW."
But never say never.
"If you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," the Grammy nominee noted. "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."
Miley's clarification comes days after she spoke to British Vogue, sharing that she wasn't looking to tour in the future.
"It's been a minute," the artist told the outlet in an interview published May 18. "After wrapping a headline arena show in 2014, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't."
She continued, "Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"
Miley added she likes to perform in a more intimate setting, saying, "Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."