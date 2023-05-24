Reese Witherspoon Debuts Her Post-Breakup Bangs With Stunning Selfie

Reese Witherspoon showcased her summer-ready hairstyle, as she unveiled fringe bangs in a new Instagram post.

Reese Witherspoon just switched up her signature hairstyle. What, like it's hard?

The Legally Blonde star recently debuted fringe bangs, proving she's in her hot girl summer era. Reese showcased her new look on Instagram—which is notably similar to the blunt bangs her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe got in April—in a May 23 Instagram post. 

In the selfie, Reese rocked effortlessly tousled bangs while the rest of her long blonde tresses were straightened. As for the rest of her glam? She kept it simple, sporting barely-there makeup that included a pinch of rose-colored blush, pale pink lipstick and a hint of mascara that fanned out her lashes. 

Although the Big Little Lies actress shared a close-up of her new 'do, she technically unveiled her style switch-up on May 15.

At the time, Reese posted candid photos of her brunch with her sons Deacon Reese Phillippe, 19—who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—and Tennessee James Toth, 10, whose dad is her estranged husband Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon Through The Years

Just two months before the snip, Reese and Jim announced they were calling it quits on their 11-year marriage.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," their joint Instagram statement read on March 24, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has gotten a post-breakup haircut—yes, it's a thing.

Reese actually debuted fringe bangs, similar to the style she's rocking now, at the 2007 Golden Globes, which marked her first red carpet appearance after she and Ryan ended their nine-year marriage. Cue the term breakover.

So, before you book your next salon visit, keep scrolling to see Reese's fresh cut and other celebrity makeovers.

Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

