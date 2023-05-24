Reese Witherspoon Debuts Her Post-Breakup Bangs With Stunning Selfie

Reese Witherspoon just switched up her signature hairstyle. What, like it's hard?
The Legally Blonde star recently debuted fringe bangs, proving she's in her hot girl summer era. Reese showcased her new look on Instagram—which is notably similar to the blunt bangs her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe got in April—in a May 23 Instagram post.
In the selfie, Reese rocked effortlessly tousled bangs while the rest of her long blonde tresses were straightened. As for the rest of her glam? She kept it simple, sporting barely-there makeup that included a pinch of rose-colored blush, pale pink lipstick and a hint of mascara that fanned out her lashes.
Although the Big Little Lies actress shared a close-up of her new 'do, she technically unveiled her style switch-up on May 15.
At the time, Reese posted candid photos of her brunch with her sons Deacon Reese Phillippe, 19—who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—and Tennessee James Toth, 10, whose dad is her estranged husband Jim Toth.
Just two months before the snip, Reese and Jim announced they were calling it quits on their 11-year marriage.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," their joint Instagram statement read on March 24, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has gotten a post-breakup haircut—yes, it's a thing.
Reese actually debuted fringe bangs, similar to the style she's rocking now, at the 2007 Golden Globes, which marked her first red carpet appearance after she and Ryan ended their nine-year marriage. Cue the term breakover.
So, before you book your next salon visit, keep scrolling to see Reese's fresh cut and other celebrity makeovers.