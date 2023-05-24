Reese Witherspoon Debuts Her Post-Breakup Bangs With Stunning Selfie

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's FIRST Public Appearance Since Announcing Divorce

Reese Witherspoon just switched up her signature hairstyle. What, like it's hard?

The Legally Blonde star recently debuted fringe bangs, proving she's in her hot girl summer era. Reese showcased her new look on Instagram—which is notably similar to the blunt bangs her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe got in April—in a May 23 Instagram post.

In the selfie, Reese rocked effortlessly tousled bangs while the rest of her long blonde tresses were straightened. As for the rest of her glam? She kept it simple, sporting barely-there makeup that included a pinch of rose-colored blush, pale pink lipstick and a hint of mascara that fanned out her lashes.

Although the Big Little Lies actress shared a close-up of her new 'do, she technically unveiled her style switch-up on May 15.

At the time, Reese posted candid photos of her brunch with her sons Deacon Reese Phillippe, 19—who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—and Tennessee James Toth, 10, whose dad is her estranged husband Jim Toth.