J. Crew Memorial Day Sale 2023: Shop 75% Off Deals on Summer Dresses, Jeans & More Starting at $13

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and it's the perfect time to shop trendy summer styles on sale to revamp your warm weather wardrobe on a budget.
Right now, you can shop stunning summer sale styles over at J. Crew for an additional 50% off when you use code WEEKEND. Whether you're looking for mini skirts for over $100 off or ruched swimsuits, you can't miss these Memorial Day deals.
While J. Crew has amazing extra 50% off deals, don't miss out on J. Crew Factory's epic Memorial Day sale, either. Right now, you can score up to 75% off sitewide at J. Crew Factory. From gorgeous mini dresses, one-piece swimsuits and linen shorts, there are can't-miss deals on must-have summer pieces. And, the sale at J. Crew Factory only lasts a few more hours, so shop while you can!
Continue below to shop some of the best J. Crew and J. Crew Factory deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Shop the best deals from the J. Crew & J. Crew Factory Memorial Day sales:
Chambray Smocked Mini Dress
You'll wear this smocked mini dress all summer long. You can pair the look with sandals, heels or sneakers, and top it off with minimal jewelry and a cute woven bag. The best part? The dress is on sale for just $40.
Ruched Bandeau One-Piece
Make a splash in this ultra-flattering and chic ruched bandeau one-piece swimsuit. The look comes in a ton of different colors and prints, like this stunning olive green one. Reviewers calls this their "go to" suit for the summer, and now is the perfect time to shop it while it's on sale for amazing prices.
Rope Tie Mini Cover-Up
This mini dress is the perfect cover-up for your summer beach or pool days. For just $27 instead of the usual $90 price, you're definitely going to want to pick the dress up in both colors in time for your long weekend plans.
8-inch Mid-Rise Skinny Jean in Signature Stretch
J. Crew jeans for just $35? Don't mind if we do. These mid-rise jeans have just the right amount of stretch. The slightly distressed details makes the look super versatile. You can pair it with sneakers and a tee or heels and a bodysuit.
Girlfriend Tank Top
Everyone needs a staple tank top in their summer wardrobe. Get this lightweight loose-fit one from J. Crew Factory for just $13 in a bunch of versatile colors and prints.
Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
These linen-blend shorts are light, flowy and easy to style. The shorts have functional pockets, and that flattering drawstring waist adds extra comfort to the look. You can shop the shorts for just $17 right now.
Relaxed Beach Pant in Soft Gauze
These relaxed white pants have ultimate beach vibes. Wear it as a swim cover-up or pair it with a button-down shirt and sandals for a cute vacay look.
5-inch Classic Chambray Short
These classic chambray shorts are the perfect preppy look for the summer, and they're currently on sale for just $20. Pair the shorts with sneakers or a t-shirt for a casual outfit, or elevate the look with a pair of strappy sandals and a blouse.
Tiered Mini Skirt in Floral Bouquet Linen
This mini skirt has summer written all over it. The floral linen look will pair perfectly with a bodysuit and simple sandals. It's currently on sale for over $100 off.
Ruffle-Sleeve Clip-Dot Top
This ruffle-sleeve top is chic and versatile. The clip-dot detail adds an eye-catching touch to the v-neck top. It will pair perfectly with a midi skirt or shorts and some sandals.
Flutter-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
This flutter-sleeve dress will be your go-to for the warmer weather. You can belt it, pair it with heels or sneakers or wear it as a swimsuit cover-up. The stylish options are endless!
One-Shoulder Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit has a flattering ruched design, and a supportive one-shoulder strap. All that's missing is a cute cover-up and sandals.
Linen-Cotton Drawstring Pant
Style these linen-cotton drawstring pants with t-shirts, blouses, bodysuits and more. They're so comfortable and practical, you'll want to pick them up in more than just one (or two) colors.
Tie-Shoulder Swimsuit
This tie-shoulder swimsuit comes in a gorgeous blue shade and features flattering tie straps, a v-neck and a low back. The one-piece look is currently on sale for just $40.
Tie-Front Cover-Up
This comfortable and flattering tie-front cover-up is very cute and versatile. The kimono ties at the waist and has gorgeous detailing at the hems and sleeves.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
