Rita Wilson Addresses That Tense Cannes Film Festival Photo With Tom Hanks

Canne you believe this drama?

Well, Rita Wilson is putting an end to it by addressing a recent picture of her and Tom Hanks at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The snap in question showed the couple attending the screening of his new movie Asteroid City in the South of France on May 23. However, some seemed more focused on Tom and Rita's interaction with an apparent festival employee than the film itself, with the image showing the duo pointing during an eyebrow-raising conversation on the red carpet.

While one outlet wrote Tom "appeared to scold" the employee, another called him "raving private Ryan" and reported he "appeared to have a very terse interaction with a worker at the festival."

However, Rita wants to cast away any doubt you may have about them.

"'This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?'" she wrote on Instagram Stories later that day alongside one of the articles. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"