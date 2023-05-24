Rita Wilson Addresses That Tense Cannes Film Festival Photo With Tom Hanks

After a less-than-picture-perfect snap of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Cannes Film Festival went viral, the singer set the record straight on what happened on the Asteroid City red carpet.

Canne you believe this drama? 

Well, Rita Wilson is putting an end to it by addressing a recent picture of her and Tom Hanks at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The snap in question showed the couple attending the screening of his new movie Asteroid City in the South of France on May 23. However, some seemed more focused on Tom and Rita's interaction with an apparent festival employee than the film itself, with the image showing the duo pointing during an eyebrow-raising conversation on the red carpet. 

While one outlet wrote Tom "appeared to scold" the employee, another called him "raving private Ryan" and reported he "appeared to have a very terse interaction with a worker at the festival." 

However, Rita wants to cast away any doubt you may have about them.

"'This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?'" she wrote on Instagram Stories later that day alongside one of the articles. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"

Now that that's settled, keep reading to see more talked-about photos from the Cannes Film Festival.

ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Irina Shayk

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp & Sam Levinson

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Moses Sumney

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jennie Kim

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Lily Rose-Depp

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eva Longoria

Mike Marsland/WireImage
h2>Irina Shayk
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jude Law & Alicia Vikander

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Anok Yai

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Claire Holt

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Julia Fox

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Chace Crawford

Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Natalie Portman & Charles Melton

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
