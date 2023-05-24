Alex Murdaugh Indicted on 22 Federal Charges Including Fraud and Money Laundering

Watch : Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh is facing new criminal charges.

A federal grand jury has indicted the former South Carolina lawyer—who was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh in March—on 22 financial fraud-related charges that included wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

The May 24 indictment alleged that Murdaugh took part in three separate schemes to get money and property from his clients. One charge in particular accused Murdaugh of conspiring with a personal injury attorney in order to siphon settlement funds in the death of his family's longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018 after an alleged "trip and fall accident" at the Murdaugh's home, per NBC News. The outlet stated that Murdaugh is accused of ordering the Beaufort county attorney to write blank checks using the settlement funds that totaled to almost $3.5 million for his personal use and not Satterfield's estate as promised.

U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs went on to explain why charges were brought upon Murdaugh.