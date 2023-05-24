Lisa Vanderpump Reveals the Advice She Has for Tom Sandoval Amid Raquel Leviss Scandal

There may be just one rule Lisa Vanderpump wants Tom Sandoval to abide by in the future.
After details of the Vanderpump Rules star's affair with Raquel Leviss were revealed in early March, their romance—which led to his breakup from Ariana Madix—and its aftermath threw the VPR universe completely off-course. And while everyone may be focused on the road ahead, Lisa has some advice that she thinks Tom should take from the past.
"Don't do anything like that again, maybe," she exclusively told E! News on the Vanderpump Rules FYC red carpet May 23. (For more from Lisa's interview, watch E! News tonight.) As Lisa noted, though the musician may have made mistakes, she has a different take on the situation at hand than most.
"They're like my children," she shared. "They're the same age as my children. I mean Sandoval has worked for me since probably four years before we started the show, so that's like 15 years. He's grown up with me, or maybe not grown up with me, as the case may be. And I do care very much about them, each individually."
As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained, she's able to see the bigger picture beyond the scandal.
"You can condemn somebody's actions, I understand that," she continued. "But you cannot condemn them as people. You just can't, because people screw up. That's life."
That said, Lisa is still very aware of the logistics regarding the situation, especially when it comes to Ariana.
"Unfortunately, it was a double whammy," the Bravo star added. "It all got very, very complicated. And the way they handled it was diabolical."
After Scandoval put season 10 in a tailspin, fans are already understandably wondering about the fate of season 11. But Lisa remains optimistic on her outlook, considering this cast "loves to tell their story."
As she put it, the entrepreneur is ready to help them sur-vive this chapter, too.
"That's gonna be my kind of, not responsibility, but maybe I'll put some energy in trying to find some cohesiveness again," she said. "But you know, this group has a lot of history between them and they've come back from a lot in the past. So, I'm hopeful."
