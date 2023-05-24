Lisa Vanderpump Reveals the Advice She Has for Tom Sandoval Amid Raquel Leviss Scandal

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump DEFENDS Her Support for Tom Sandoval

There may be just one rule Lisa Vanderpump wants Tom Sandoval to abide by in the future.

After details of the Vanderpump Rules star's affair with Raquel Leviss were revealed in early March, their romance—which led to his breakup from Ariana Madix—and its aftermath threw the VPR universe completely off-course. And while everyone may be focused on the road ahead, Lisa has some advice that she thinks Tom should take from the past.

"Don't do anything like that again, maybe," she exclusively told E! News on the Vanderpump Rules FYC red carpet May 23. (For more from Lisa's interview, watch E! News tonight.) As Lisa noted, though the musician may have made mistakes, she has a different take on the situation at hand than most.

"They're like my children," she shared. "They're the same age as my children. I mean Sandoval has worked for me since probably four years before we started the show, so that's like 15 years. He's grown up with me, or maybe not grown up with me, as the case may be. And I do care very much about them, each individually."