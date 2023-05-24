Ryan Gosling Reveals the Daily Gifts He Received From Margot Robbie While Filming Barbie

For Ryan Gosling, life in plastic was pretty fantastic. The actor shared why Barbie co-star Margot Robbie showered him with presents while filming the upcoming flick.

Watch: Ryan Gosling Swaps His Ken-ergy For '90s Boy Band Vibes

For Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie was the gift that kept on giving.

Quite literally, thanks to co-star Margot Robbie. According to the actor, who plays the Ken to Margot's Barbie, the actress helped him find his character in a unique way. "She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Ryan told Vogue. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.'"

Because, while she's everything, "Ken's job is just beach," the 42-year-old explained in the mag's summer 2023 cover story about Margot. "I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

And it looks like the technique was successful. Margot, 32, praised her co-star's performance in the film to Vogue, saying that Barbie includes "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."

Barbie Cast at CinemaCon 2023

In additional to playing the main character, Margot also serves as a producer on Greta Gerwig's film, out July 21.

The actress did not have much hands-on experience to prepare for the role, telling Vogue Vogue she didn't think she even owned a Barbie doll while growing up. "I know my cousin had a bunch of Barbies," she said, "and I'd go to her house."

See the cast of Barbie in character below:

Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

