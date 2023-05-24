Ryan Gosling Reveals the Daily Gifts He Received From Margot Robbie While Filming Barbie

Watch : Ryan Gosling Swaps His Ken-ergy For '90s Boy Band Vibes

For Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie was the gift that kept on giving.

Quite literally, thanks to co-star Margot Robbie. According to the actor, who plays the Ken to Margot's Barbie, the actress helped him find his character in a unique way. "She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Ryan told Vogue. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.'"

Because, while she's everything, "Ken's job is just beach," the 42-year-old explained in the mag's summer 2023 cover story about Margot. "I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

And it looks like the technique was successful. Margot, 32, praised her co-star's performance in the film to Vogue, saying that Barbie includes "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."