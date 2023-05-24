Or Ryan Gosling Reveals the Daily Gifts He Received From Margot Robbie While Filming Barbie

For Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie was the gift that kept on giving.
Quite literally, thanks to co-star Margot Robbie. According to the actor, who plays the Ken to Margot's Barbie, the actress helped him find his character in a unique way. "She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Ryan told Vogue. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.'"
Because, while she's everything, "Ken's job is just beach," the 42-year-old explained in the mag's summer 2023 cover story about Margot. "I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."
And it looks like the technique was successful. Margot, 32, praised her co-star's performance in the film to Vogue, saying that Barbie includes "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."
In additional to playing the main character, Margot also serves as a producer on Greta Gerwig's film, out July 21.
The actress did not have much hands-on experience to prepare for the role, telling Vogue Vogue she didn't think she even owned a Barbie doll while growing up. "I know my cousin had a bunch of Barbies," she said, "and I'd go to her house."
See the cast of Barbie in character below: