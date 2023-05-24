Save 71% At BaubleBar's Mind-Blowing Memorial Day Sale with $4 Deals on Jewelry and Accessories

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Putting on a piece of jewelry can be the finishing touch to complete any outfit. You can elevate any look with a great pair of statement earrings or a sophisticated layer of necklaces. Whether you are shopping for yourself or getting a gift for someone else, BaubleBar is the go-to destination for jewelry and accessories.

BaubleBar has something for every occasion and aesthetic from versatile gold chains to fun, novelty pieces. Get your shop and save some money during BaubleBar's major Memorial Day Sale. There are deals up to 71% off on necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, hair accessories and more. There are also some pieces from the BaubleBar Disney collection on sale for as low as $12. If there are some full-price bracelets that catch your eye, use the promo code STACKING to save 20%.

You can get an initial-adorned hair clip for just $4. Treat yourself to the BaubleBar Alice Ring for only $10 (originally $44). Add a heart bracelet to your jewelry collection at a 50% discount. Score these $42 earrings for only $12. Those are just some of the great deals. Click here for more chic finds and keep on reading for some E! Shopping Editor favorites.