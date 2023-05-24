Save 71% At BaubleBar's Mind-Blowing Memorial Day Sale with $4 Deals on Jewelry and Accessories

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Putting on a piece of jewelry can be the finishing touch to complete any outfit. You can elevate any look with a great pair of statement earrings or a sophisticated layer of necklaces. Whether you are shopping for yourself or getting a gift for someone else, BaubleBar is the go-to destination for jewelry and accessories.
BaubleBar has something for every occasion and aesthetic from versatile gold chains to fun, novelty pieces. Get your shop and save some money during BaubleBar's major Memorial Day Sale. There are deals up to 71% off on necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, hair accessories and more. There are also some pieces from the BaubleBar Disney collection on sale for as low as $12. If there are some full-price bracelets that catch your eye, use the promo code STACKING to save 20%.
You can get an initial-adorned hair clip for just $4. Treat yourself to the BaubleBar Alice Ring for only $10 (originally $44). Add a heart bracelet to your jewelry collection at a 50% discount. Score these $42 earrings for only $12. Those are just some of the great deals. Click here for more chic finds and keep on reading for some E! Shopping Editor favorites.
BaubleBar Hair Accessories on Sale
BaubleBar Resin Initial Hair Clip
Add a personal touch to any outfit with one of these initial-adorned hair clips.
BaubleBar Rings on Sale
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
The BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring is one of the brand's most iconic pieces. It goes with everything you already have and it also stands out on its own.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
This colorful version of the BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring complements every outfit in your wardrobe.
BaubleBar Alice Ring
This ring is basically three rings in one. Flip it to display the clear stones, showcase the colorful gems, or position it to show half of each.
BaubleBar Earrings on Sale
BaubleBar Vanessa 18K Gold Earrings
Bring good vibes to your day with these butterfly earrings.
BaubleBar Henrietta Earrings- Clear
These bold heart earrings prove that more is more.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Silhouette Earrings
Treat the Disney fan in your life with these gold Mickey Mouse earrings.
BaubleBar Jayla Earrings
Triple layer earrings = triple the style.
BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale
BaubleBar Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace
Technically, these are birthstone necklaces, but you can also just pick your favorite stone. These look beautiful on their own and they're also great layering pieces with your other favorites.
BaubleBar Classic Initial Necklace- Smooth Gold Initial
Wear your initial, your child's initial, your significant other's initial, or another letter that is special to you.
BaubleBar Tali 18K Gold Necklace
Good vibes only. Ward off the bad energy with this evil eye necklace.
BaubleBar Bracelets on Sale
BaubleBar Latasia Cuff Bracelet
Add a subtle touch of color to your accessories with these stunning cuff bracelets.
BaubleBar Pavé Initial Curb Chain Bracelet
Elevate the classic gold chain with the Pavé Initial Curb Chain Bracelet.
BaubleBar Retro Positivity Pisa Bracelet
Wear your heart on your sleeve (literally) with a Retro Positivity Pisa Bracelet from BaubleBar.
BaubleBar Lana Cuff Bracelet
This double layer bracelet will become a staple in your wardrobe. It is chic, textured, and versatile. It works on its own or stacked with your other jewelry.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. You can shop deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to save on home, fashion, and beauty products.
What stores have the best Memorial Day fashion and jewelry deals?
There are major savings on home essentials at BaubleBar, Anthropologie, J.Crew, Good American, and Nordstrom Rack among other great retailers.
