Checking in on the Cast of Two and a Half Men...Men, Men, Men, Manly Men

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

"Men, men, men, men, manly men, men, men!"

If you're reading this, we know you're singing along. Because those lyrics—can you call it lyrics if it's the same word repeated over and over again?—were a primetime staple as viewers tuned in for Two and a Half Men.

The CBS sitcom premiered 20 years ago this September (this was well before the #winning drama and public feuds) with Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, who was just 10 years old at the time. By the time he made an appearance in the February 2015 series finale, the child star had become an adult, one who criticized the show despite his $350,000 per episode check.

"It was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people," he previously shared after exiting the show, "and I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn't okay with it, but I was still doing it."