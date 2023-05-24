Ulta 24-Hour Flash Deal Get a Salon-Level Blowout and Save 50% On the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Leaving the hair salon is just such an exhilarating feeling. A good hair day sets the tone for a great day ahead. Unfortunately, it's not in my budget to get a blowout at the salon every single day. Thankfully, there are some affordable hair tools that make it possible to get a sleek look or a voluminous 90s-style blowout with ease.
Use the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro to get a bouncy blowout look that lasts for days. Or straighten your hair and get endless shine. This lightweight brush dries, styles, and gets rid of frizz with ease. For 24 hours, Ulta shoppers can get this blowout brush for 50% off. You deserve silky smooth hair. Treat yourself before this deal disappears.
Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro
Towel dry hair to get rid of excess water. Section hair and use the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush to go through each section from root to tip. Repeat until your hair is dry.
Shoppers have praised this easy-to-use brush for its amazing results. Here are some of the rave reviews.
Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro Reviews
A shopper said, "I loveee this blowout brush!! It's so easy to use and gets the job done so fast. It creates such an effortless look and doesn't leave my hair feeling damaged."
Another reviewed, "I would buy this product again and again! I absolutely love this tool, I have super thick and frizzy hair but when using this right out the shower my hair looks sooooo SLEEEK! I absolutely adore and kept getting compliments. Works SO good!"
An Ulta customer shared, "I am so happy with this one, I'm using it on a daily basis now. I literally can't do my hair any other way. It looks so sleek and I'm always getting compliments! Love this product 10/1."
A reviewer declared, "Love this blowout brush! I am very new to giving myself a blowout as I have very long hair and I have been intimidated but this made me life SO much easier once I figured out a system it was amazing! 10/10 definitely getting my sister one for her bday!"
A shopper gushed, "I am such a fan of this blowout brush, I've tried and gone through so many of them as they became more popular over the last couple of years and this one yields the best results for minimal damage! Wonderful product!!"
