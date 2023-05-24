The Moment Serena Williams Shared Her Pregnancy News With Daughter Olympia Is a Grand Slam

Watch : Serena Williams Announces She's EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian scored a priceless reaction from daughter Olympia when they told her they're expecting baby no. 2.

The pregnant tennis champ and Reddit cofounder waited until the day of the May 1 Met Gala to share the news with their 5-year-old out of fear she'd spill the beans.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant," Serena shared in a May 23 YouTube video, "but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out. She was like, 'Mommy, you're fat.' I try not to take it personal 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, 'Um, am I?'"

So, the couple sat Olympia down on the couch and told her a baby is on the way.

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?" Serena asked. "Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."