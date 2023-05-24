Ariana Madix Claims Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex in Her Guest Room While She Was Asleep

Watch : Ariana Madix Gets Honest About Watching VPR Finale & Reunion Tension

Ariana Madix is unveiling another shocking layer to Scandoval.

Two months after she and Tom Sandoval split amid his affair with Raquel Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star shared more head-turning details she's uncovered since their breakup—including when she believes Tom and Raquel may have been intimate.

"I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together," Ariana alleged during the May 24 episode of Call Her Daddy. "And then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f--ked her. Yes, I believe that."

Prior to Ariana learning of Tom and Raquel's months-long affair, the 37-year-old often came to the former beauty queen's defense, insisting to her fellow castmates that Raquel was "kind, sweet and loyal."

Needless to say, her thoughts have certainly changed.

"I mean I don't know her," Ariana told host Alex Cooper. "I realize now I never knew her. But I certainly don't know her now and I don't know anyone who does know her and so, it's hard to say."