Ariana Madix Claims Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex in Her Guest Room While She Was Asleep

Ariana Madix is unveiling another shocking layer to Scandoval.
Two months after she and Tom Sandoval split amid his affair with Raquel Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star shared more head-turning details she's uncovered since their breakup—including when she believes Tom and Raquel may have been intimate.
"I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together," Ariana alleged during the May 24 episode of Call Her Daddy. "And then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f--ked her. Yes, I believe that."
Prior to Ariana learning of Tom and Raquel's months-long affair, the 37-year-old often came to the former beauty queen's defense, insisting to her fellow castmates that Raquel was "kind, sweet and loyal."
Needless to say, her thoughts have certainly changed.
"I mean I don't know her," Ariana told host Alex Cooper. "I realize now I never knew her. But I certainly don't know her now and I don't know anyone who does know her and so, it's hard to say."
Days after details of their affair became public, Tom and Raquel—who remains in a mental health treatment facility—penned public apologies to Ariana.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," Tom wrote on Instagram in March. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he continued. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana."
Then, during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, viewers got a firsthand look at how Tom and Ariana's nine-year relationship came to a dramatic end. (For more bombshells, head on over here.)
In fact, during their heated confrontation, Ariana went on to call Tom and Raquel's relationship "bulls--t" and "disgusting."
"I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you," she told Tom. "You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f--king stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you."
Meanwhile, Tom and Raquel went on to declare their love for one another, with Tom saying that he "would never do this if there wasn't something here."
But the drama isn't over yet as the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion kicks off Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)