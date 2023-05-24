Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Mourns Death of Woman Hit By Royal Police Escort

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is offering her sympathy following the death of a woman hit by a motorcycle escorting the royal.



Helen Holland, 81—who was struck by a police escort on May 10 at an intersection in West London—died on May 24 as a result of her injuries, her family confirmed. Shortly after her passing, Sophie—who is married to Prince Edward—reflected on the tragic loss.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away," Buckingham Palace said in a to statement via the Associated Press. "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland's family."

Holland's son, Martin, told the BBC that his mom sustained "multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries" after the accident, sharing that she fought "for her life for nearly two weeks, but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today."

According to the outlet, the Essex native was in town visiting her older sister.