Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Mourns Death of Woman Hit By Royal Police Escort

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is offering her sympathy following the death of a woman hit by a motorcycle escorting the royal.
Helen Holland, 81—who was struck by a police escort on May 10 at an intersection in West London—died on May 24 as a result of her injuries, her family confirmed. Shortly after her passing, Sophie—who is married to Prince Edward—reflected on the tragic loss.
"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away," Buckingham Palace said in a to statement via the Associated Press. "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland's family."
Holland's son, Martin, told the BBC that his mom sustained "multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries" after the accident, sharing that she fought "for her life for nearly two weeks, but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today."
According to the outlet, the Essex native was in town visiting her older sister.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash, per AP.
Chief Supt. Richard Smith, who serves as the head of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit, told the BBC that "tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met," noting that their "thoughts are very much with the woman's family and loved ones."
"Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation," he continued. "We continue to co-operate with and support that inquiry."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)