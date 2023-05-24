How Nick Cannon Addressed Jamie Foxx's Absence During Beat Shazam Premiere

Nick Cannon is holding down the fort amid Jamie Foxx's absence.
The Wild 'N Out star began filling in as host of Beat Shazam season six on May 23 while the Oscar winner recovers from an undisclosed health issue.
During the premiere episode, Nick took a moment to address his substitute role.
"Welcome to Beat Shazam," he told viewers. "Now, I know what you all are thinking, 'That aint Jamie Foxx.' And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon, and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him. So make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx's house."
Noting that Jamie has hosted the game show for five seasons and awarded nearly $12 million to contestants, the 42-year-old said he's going to do his "best to live up to Jamie's Beat Shazam legacy."
And Nick isn't the only one helping out during this time. The Masked Singer emcee also shared that Kelly Osbourne is serving as the Beat Shazam DJ while Corinne Foxx "is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie."
The show confirmed earlier this month that Nick and Kelly would be stepping in for Jamie and Corinne while they're away.
"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a message posted to the series' Instagram account on May 3 read. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."
The update came three weeks after Corinne informed fans that Jamie, 55, had "experienced a medical complication." Although, she didn't provide further details.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the actress wrote on Instagram April 12. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
And Nick was one of the many celebrities to send him their well-wishes.
"I've literally been saying prayers out loud," he told Entertainment Tonight April 23, "words of affirmations for my big brother."
Jamie expressed how he's grateful for the support, too. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the Ray star wrote on Instagram May 3, speaking out for the first time since news about his health broke and going on to give a shout-out to Nick on Instagram Stories. "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."
And it looks like Jamie is doing better, with Corinne recently sharing he's out of the hospital and has been for a while.
"Update from the family," the 29-year-old wrote in a May 12 Instagram Stories post. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"