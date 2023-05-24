How Nick Cannon Addressed Jamie Foxx's Absence During Beat Shazam Premiere

Watch : Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Big Update on His Health

Nick Cannon is holding down the fort amid Jamie Foxx's absence.

The Wild 'N Out star began filling in as host of Beat Shazam season six on May 23 while the Oscar winner recovers from an undisclosed health issue.

During the premiere episode, Nick took a moment to address his substitute role.

"Welcome to Beat Shazam," he told viewers. "Now, I know what you all are thinking, 'That aint Jamie Foxx.' And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon, and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him. So make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx's house."

Noting that Jamie has hosted the game show for five seasons and awarded nearly $12 million to contestants, the 42-year-old said he's going to do his "best to live up to Jamie's Beat Shazam legacy."

And Nick isn't the only one helping out during this time. The Masked Singer emcee also shared that Kelly Osbourne is serving as the Beat Shazam DJ while Corinne Foxx "is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie."