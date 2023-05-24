The Voice’s Niall Horan Wants to Give This Goodbye Gift to Blake Shelton

Watch : Blake Shelton Trolls Adam Levine Amid Return to The Voice

One way or another, Niall Horan will give fellow coach Blake Shelton a proper send-off.

In fact, the One Direction alum recently revealed what type of farewell gift he's thinking of giving the country musician, who is leaving The Voice after 23 seasons.

"It's probably gonna have to be a piece of machinery, because that's all he seems to be into—steamrollers, tractors, I'm probably gonna have to get him something for the garden," Niall exclusively told E! News in an interview airing May 23 at 11 p.m. "I'll have to have a proper think about it. I got time."

However, no gift comes close to the close relationship Niall and Blake have formed since the "Slow Hands" singer joined the coaching panel during season 23.

"He's definitely helped me navigate the show, for sure," Niall said of Blake. "Just sitting besides me, you learn so much. He's been around the block a few times around here. Just watching him, and the way he goes about things, it was definitely the best way to learn. And he's now passing the baton over to me."