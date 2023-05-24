Lily-Rose Depp Makes Rare Comment About Dad Johnny Depp Amid Each of Their Cannes Premieres

Watch : See Johnny Depp Make His Return to Cannes Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp's pride for her father continues to bloom.

Both she and dad Johnny Depp made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the past week for the premieres of their respective projects, The Idol and Jeanne du Barry. And though the father-daughter duo have yet to make a joint red carpet appearance at the prestigious event, Lily-Rose showed her support for Johnny while commenting on the standing ovation his movie received at its May 16 screening.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose, 23, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 23. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

Johnny—who now spends his time in rural England—sparked controversy when he stepped out at Cannes last week to promote his first big movie role in three years, following his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex Amber Heard last summer. Playing the role of King Louis XV, Johnny appears in the film alongside Benjamin Lavernhe and Maïwenn, who also directed the period piece.