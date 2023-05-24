Lily-Rose Depp Makes Rare Comment About Dad Johnny Depp Amid Each of Their Cannes Premieres

Lily-Rose Depp shared her reaction to dad Johnny Depp's standing ovation at the Cannes premiere of Jeanne Du Barry, which took place six days before her own show The Idol's big debut.

Watch: See Johnny Depp Make His Return to Cannes Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp's pride for her father continues to bloom.

Both she and dad Johnny Depp made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the past week for the premieres of their respective projects, The Idol and Jeanne du Barry. And though the father-daughter duo have yet to make a joint red carpet appearance at the prestigious event, Lily-Rose showed her support for Johnny while commenting on the standing ovation his movie received at its May 16 screening.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose, 23, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 23. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

Johnny—who now spends his time in rural Englandsparked controversy when he stepped out at Cannes last week to promote his first big movie role in three years, following his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex Amber Heard last summer. Playing the role of King Louis XV, Johnny appears in the film alongside Benjamin Lavernhe and Maïwenn, who also directed the period piece. 

Viral Moments From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

As for Lily-Rose—who Johnny shares with ex Vanessa Paradis—her major moment at Cannes also led to online debate over The Idol's sexualized scenes.

Created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and co-starring The Weeknd, the upcoming HBO drama centers on pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose) as she navigates her grief over her mom's death, according to IndieWire.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

"It was the first time that I had watched it with an audience," the actress told ET. "But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we've been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice." 

The Idol premieres June 4 on Max.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In the meantime, keep reading to see more stars at Cannes.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Irina Shayk

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp & Sam Levinson

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Moses Sumney

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jennie Kim

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Lily Rose-Depp

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eva Longoria

Mike Marsland/WireImage
h2>Irina Shayk
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jude Law & Alicia Vikander

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Anok Yai

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Claire Holt

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Julia Fox

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Chace Crawford

Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Natalie Portman & Charles Melton

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

