Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s New PDA Pics Prove Every Touch Is Ooh, La-La-La

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who dated for two years before breaking up in November 2021, held hands during a recent coffee date in New York City.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's latest outing has our hearts going bam bam.

The duo further fueled rumors they've rekindled their past romance with a PDA-packed outing in New York City. Shawn, wearing a tank top and loose-fitting pants, was photographed holding hands with Camila, who was dressed in jeans and a white crop top paired with a leather jacket.

In more snapshots, Shawn is seen entering a coffee shop, while Camila a step behind.

Their latest date comes a few weeks after Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, attended a comedy show at Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, where they were spotted getting close before making their way to the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

But it was their appearance at Coachella 2023 that really had funs buzzing. After all, the pair were seen sharing a kiss as they stood in the crowd, prompting speculation Shawn and Camila were back together following their breakup in November 2021 after two years of dating.

Since their breakup, Camila sparked romance rumors with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, though they appeared to go in separate ways by February. Around that time, Shawn was seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter, but he clarified in March that he was "not dating" the "Nonsense" singer.

Camila and Shawn remained on friendly terms since splitting up, with Shawn telling E! News in March 2022 that they have a "really honest relationship."

TheImageDirect.com

And Camila couldn't agree more.

"For me, I f--king love Shawn," she told Apple Music in March 2022, per Billboard. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."

Keep scrolling to relive Shawn and Camila's love story.

Jennifer Cooper
Making Music

Back in 2015, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first made headlines together not as a couple, but as a musical duet on their joint hit single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

YouTube
When You Call Me Señorita

Four years later, the performers' new steamy music video for their "Señorita" duet, released in June, raised eyebrows over whether there was a romance brewing behind the scenes. 

BACKGRID
Hand in Hand

The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while out together in West Hollywood. "They were telling people they were a couple," a source told E! News at the time. Soon after, the stars were seen getting close in San Francisco. 

RM / SplashNews.com
Miami Makeout

While the two had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, this steamy makeout in the Miami water did all the talking

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Birthday Boy

The rumored pair rang in Mendes' 21st birthday together in August 2019, including a big kiss for the birthday boy. Cabello also declared her love for her musical beau over on Instagram. 

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Steaming Up the Stage

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Camila and Shawn stole the show with a sexy live performance of "Señorita" as viewers waited to see if they would kiss. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuties

After laughing off breakup rumors in October 2019, their romance was on full display as they made out courtside throughout a basketball game

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miami Livin'

Shawn revealed that during the pandemic, he went to Miami to live with Camila. "Something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave," he told Zane Lowe in 2020. "I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister." 

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Puppy Love

Relationship milestone alert: They welcomed a new member of their family after picking up a puppy named Tarzan in November 2020.

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Bumps in the Road

Shawn revealed he and Camila get into fights from time to time. "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments," he said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in August. "But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship—but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Fairytale Premiere

Shawn was by Camila's side while she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cinderella in September.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Gala Moment

Shawnmila attended their first Met Gala together in 2021, wearing Michael Kors Collection looks.

Instagram
Halloween Hangout

The pair celebrated Halloween together in 2021, writing on social media, "Feliz día de los muertos." 

MEGA
Going Their Separate Ways

The couple announced their split on Nov. 17, 2021. As they wrote, "we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for on another as humans is stronger than ever." The pair added, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." 

Backgrid
Coachella 2023

The pair reunited at Coachella in April 2023 and were seen kissing during the festival. 

