Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s New PDA Pics Prove Every Touch Is Ooh, La-La-La

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's latest outing has our hearts going bam bam.

The duo further fueled rumors they've rekindled their past romance with a PDA-packed outing in New York City. Shawn, wearing a tank top and loose-fitting pants, was photographed holding hands with Camila, who was dressed in jeans and a white crop top paired with a leather jacket.

In more snapshots, Shawn is seen entering a coffee shop, while Camila a step behind.

Their latest date comes a few weeks after Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, attended a comedy show at Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, where they were spotted getting close before making their way to the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

But it was their appearance at Coachella 2023 that really had funs buzzing. After all, the pair were seen sharing a kiss as they stood in the crowd, prompting speculation Shawn and Camila were back together following their breakup in November 2021 after two years of dating.