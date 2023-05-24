Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Turn Heads During Marvelous Cannes Appearance

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost brought a night of sparkling romance to the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple graced the premiere of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City—in which Scarlett stars as Midge Campell—as they showed up at the iconic Palais des Festivals in gorgeous attire and exhibited a bit of PDA along the way.

The Marvel maven, 38, radiated elegance in a custom pink Prada dress, showcasing her large back tattoo of a floral design with a gentle lamb off to the side. She paired her pastel frock with red lipstick and diamond earrings, while Colin, 40, looked dapper in a timeless black tux.

The pair held each other close throughout the night, posing with their hands on each other's backs on the red carpet. (Also in attendance were her Asteroid City co-stars Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke and Steve Carell.)

The moment was particularly special for Scarlett and Colin: It marked their first red carpet appearance since the Kennedy Center Honors two years ago.