Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young Details Online Hate She's Received Over Feud With Chrishell Stause

Nicole Young isn't in the market for online hate.
Four days after the premiere of Selling Sunset season six, the reality star spoke out about criticism she's received over her feud with co-star Chrishell Stause. In a May 21 Instagram post, Nicole captioned photos of herself hanging out with members of her inner circle, "The vicious hatred I've received from strangers stings a lot less when surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family who love and support me, lift me up and most importantly, know who I really am."
The relator also shared that two of her clients recently threw her a viewing party in celebration of the Netflix show, calling it "BEST night ever."
"I am so humbled and grateful," she added. "Love you both sooooooo much!"
Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn—who left the show in 2022 after season five—showed her support for Nicole in the comments, writing, "You deserve everything."
So, what sparked Nicole and Chrishell's feud? Well, during season six Nicole made an off-handed comment about Chrishell and boss Jason Oppenheim's romantic past and claimed that the 41-year-old was given certain listings due to favoritism.
And though Chrishell—who dated Jason for five months in 2021—was not in the market to engage with Nicole at the time, she later accused Nicole of being on drugs during a group dinner in Palm Springs, Calif.
"I don't know what is in your drink or what you're on, but I'm just saying I'm good with not having this conversation because it doesn't seem like there is just wine in your glass," Chrishell told Nicole on the show. "You've been acting a little cracked out all night."
Since then, Nicole has denied Chrishell's allegations.
"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Nicole recalled to People. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."