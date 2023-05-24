Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young Details Online Hate She's Received Over Feud With Chrishell Stause

Watch : Selling Sunset Newlywed Chrishell Stause Talks Marriage & New Season

Nicole Young isn't in the market for online hate.

Four days after the premiere of Selling Sunset season six, the reality star spoke out about criticism she's received over her feud with co-star Chrishell Stause. In a May 21 Instagram post, Nicole captioned photos of herself hanging out with members of her inner circle, "The vicious hatred I've received from strangers stings a lot less when surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family who love and support me, lift me up and most importantly, know who I really am."

The relator also shared that two of her clients recently threw her a viewing party in celebration of the Netflix show, calling it "BEST night ever."

"I am so humbled and grateful," she added. "Love you both sooooooo much!"

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn—who left the show in 2022 after season five—showed her support for Nicole in the comments, writing, "You deserve everything."