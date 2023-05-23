See Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Double Date With Sting and Wife Trudie Styler

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen joined Sting and his wife Trudie Styler for a double date at a restaurant in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 23, 2023 11:30 PMTags
Robert De NiroCouplesStingCelebrities
Robert De Niro and his girlfriend recently spent time with a good fella.

The Irishman actor and Tiffany Chen enjoyed a romantic lunch outing Sting and his wife Trudie Styler at the La Colombe d'Or restaurant in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.

For the May 23 double date, Robert wore a casual white t-shirt with tan shorts, while Tiffany, the mother of his seventh child, sported a yellow blouse with white bottoms. 

Sting, donning a gray t-shirt and black trousers, matched his pal's casual vibes, as Trudie stylishly arrived in a soft white sweater and blue jeans.

Robert and Tiffany's lowkey outing comes as the couple celebrated the premiere of his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, May 20 at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. They were accompanied on the red carpet by the film's star-studded cast and crew, including director Martin Scorsese and fellow actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

photos
Robert De Niro's Family Tree

Their appearances also mark the couple's first public event since Tiffany, a martial arts professional, welcomed her and Robert's baby girl Gia Virginia Chen De Niro on April 6. Robert first shared the family news with ET Canada earlier this month, confirming he "just had a baby."

Best Image / BACKGRID

A few days later, CBS Mornings' Gayle King revealed the first photo of Gia.

Best Image / BACKGRID

"She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, when she was born on April 6," Gayle said May 11. "How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

Gia joins Robert's six other children: Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 with ex Diahnne Abbott; 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith; and son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex Grace Hightower.

