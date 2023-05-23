See Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Double Date With Sting and Wife Trudie Styler

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS Name of Baby Girl With Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend recently spent time with a good fella.

The Irishman actor and Tiffany Chen enjoyed a romantic lunch outing Sting and his wife Trudie Styler at the La Colombe d'Or restaurant in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.

For the May 23 double date, Robert wore a casual white t-shirt with tan shorts, while Tiffany, the mother of his seventh child, sported a yellow blouse with white bottoms.

Sting, donning a gray t-shirt and black trousers, matched his pal's casual vibes, as Trudie stylishly arrived in a soft white sweater and blue jeans.

Robert and Tiffany's lowkey outing comes as the couple celebrated the premiere of his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, May 20 at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. They were accompanied on the red carpet by the film's star-studded cast and crew, including director Martin Scorsese and fellow actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.