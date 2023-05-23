You'll Simply Adore Harry Styles' Reunion With Grammys Superfan Reina Lafantaisie

Harry Styles had a backstage party that hit all the right notes.
The singer reunited with Reina Lafantaisie—a 78-year-old superfan—at his concert in Coventry, England on May 22, after she delivered the Album of the Year Grammy to Harry earlier this year.
Reina, who calls herself "Grammy Granny," shared a heartwarming backstage rendezvous with the "As It Was" singer to Instagram.
Sporting an "I Gave Harry Styles A Grammy" T-shirt, Reina danced the night away at the Building Society Arena, only to be surprised with a backstage invitation from Styles' team.
"Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song 'Reunited and It Feels So Good' by Peaches And Herb while giving me a hug," Reina wrote in a caption accompanying a snap of Harry with his arm draped around her. "He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!"
In another snapshot, Reina and Renee are wearing a "Harry Styles Is My Grandpa" tee, while Harry flashes a peace sign at the camera.
"Let's all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his fans," Reina concluded. "Getting ready for our next concert this evening."
Reina, who also runs a devoted Instagram fan page for the Pleasing founder, first crossed paths with Harry at the 2023 Grammys. That unforgettable moment happened when Reina announced Harry's Album of the Year victory for Harry's House at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in February.
An emotional Harry embraced her after he made his way to the stage to accept the award, with their on-stage dance and hug becoming one of the evening's golden highlights.
The Recording Academy also revealed a pre-recorded video of Reina expressing her admiration for Harry.
Renee, who was instrumental in putting together Reina's once-in-a-lifetime moment, previously took to TikTok for a victory lap celebrating her grandma's big moment.
She wrote, "When you secretly record your Memere talking about Harry Styles and a month later she's giving him a Grammy."
