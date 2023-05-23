You'll Simply Adore Harry Styles' Reunion With Grammys Superfan Reina Lafantaisie

Watch : Harry Styles Praised by One Direction Bandmates After His Grammy Wins

Harry Styles had a backstage party that hit all the right notes.

The singer reunited with Reina Lafantaisie—a 78-year-old superfan—at his concert in Coventry, England on May 22, after she delivered the Album of the Year Grammy to Harry earlier this year.

Reina, who calls herself "Grammy Granny," shared a heartwarming backstage rendezvous with the "As It Was" singer to Instagram.

Sporting an "I Gave Harry Styles A Grammy" T-shirt, Reina danced the night away at the Building Society Arena, only to be surprised with a backstage invitation from Styles' team.

"Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song 'Reunited and It Feels So Good' by Peaches And Herb while giving me a hug," Reina wrote in a caption accompanying a snap of Harry with his arm draped around her. "He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!"