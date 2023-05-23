Joe Alwyn Steps Out for First Public Event Since Taylor Swift Breakup

It's Joe Alwyn, hi.
Nearly two months after news of his and Taylor Swift's split broke, the actor made his first public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
On May 22, Joe attended Celine's dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, rocking a black suit over a pale pink shirt. He finished his look with coordinating dress shoes and sunglasses.
Also on the guest list? Kaia Gerber, Future, V of BTS, Elvis actress Olivia DeJonge and Lisa of Blackpink.
Back in April, fans learned that Joe's six-year relationship with Taylor had come to an end. But the two have continued to shake off any stress by staying busy, with Joe working on his new movie The Brutalist and Taylor performing on her Eras Tour.
And while neither The Favourite alum nor the "Bejeweled" singer have directly commented on the split, Taylor gave an update on how she's doing during her show last weekend in Foxborough, Mass.
"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life, ever," she told attendees, as seen in a TikTok video. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. I don't know. It's not just the tour. It's like, I don't know, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."
Indeed, 'tis the damn season for new beginnings, and fans have been wondering if Taylor is starting something new with Matty Healy, who she's been spotted out with several times since her breakup.
Not only has The 1975 rocker attended a few of her concerts—including cheering her on with her dad Scott Kingsley Swift and serving as one of the show's openers—but he and Taylor have also been seen hanging out together in New York.
While sparks may be flying between the these new romantics in the U.S., there's plenty of enchanting fashion to see over in France. Keep reading to see every star at the Cannes Film Festival…