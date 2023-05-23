Joe Alwyn Steps Out for First Public Event Since Taylor Swift Breakup

Watch : Taylor Swift Says She's Never Been Happier 1 Month After Joe Alwyn Split

It's Joe Alwyn, hi.

Nearly two months after news of his and Taylor Swift's split broke, the actor made his first public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

On May 22, Joe attended Celine's dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, rocking a black suit over a pale pink shirt. He finished his look with coordinating dress shoes and sunglasses.

Also on the guest list? Kaia Gerber, Future, V of BTS, Elvis actress Olivia DeJonge and Lisa of Blackpink.

Back in April, fans learned that Joe's six-year relationship with Taylor had come to an end. But the two have continued to shake off any stress by staying busy, with Joe working on his new movie The Brutalist and Taylor performing on her Eras Tour.

And while neither The Favourite alum nor the "Bejeweled" singer have directly commented on the split, Taylor gave an update on how she's doing during her show last weekend in Foxborough, Mass.