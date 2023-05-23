American Idol’s Just Sam Is Singing at Subway Stations Again 3 Years After Winning Show

Watch : "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win

Just Sam is sharing a life update more than three years after winning American Idol.

The musician has returned to singing at New York City subway stations, where Sam originally performed before launching to stardom on American Idol season 18 in 2020.

In videos posted last week, Sam is seen performing at a station and inside a train, while carrying a white donations box.

"Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains," Sam wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment, per Just Jared. "I didn't want people to know that I legit needed the money. I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional. I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old."