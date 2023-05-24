Shop the Best lululemon Deals During Memorial Day Weekend: $39 Sports Bras, $29 Tops & More on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Memorial Day deals are already flooding in, and there are so many amazing things to shop. Luckily, we've got the rundown on all the sale madness, whether you're looking to shop travel essentials or summer wardrobe staples.
On today's episode of what you don't have to pay full price for ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we bring to you a ton of must-have finds from lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of running shoes or ultra-soft leggings to add to your sportswear collection, lululemon has everything you need to get a little workout motivation.
Does lululemon have a Memorial Day sale?
Right now, lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section has amazing deals on some top-rated leggings, sports bras, running jackets, shoes and more. They're the perfect pieces to shop both ahead of and during Memorial Day weekend, since styles always sell out so fast. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite lululemon deals, from Align™ tank tops to Define jackets.
Shop the best lululemon deals:
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
Add a pop of pink to your sportswear collection with these ultra-comfy and flattering leggings. The Align™ collection at lululemon is notorious for its super smooth and soft material. You'll never want to take them off!
lululemon Align™ Waist-Length Tank Top
We love the flattering, comfortable fit of the lululemon Align™ Tank Top as much as the next person, but we especially love it when it's on sale. Get the top in a bunch of different colors for $54 before they all sell out.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Snag these trendy and comfy high-rise flared pants in this vibrant indigo shade for under $80. The look can be paired with a sports bra, a sweater and some sneakers for a casual everyday outfit.
lululemon Align™ Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Looking for a form-fitting bra for your next yoga or pilates class? This lululemon Align™ Bra has buttery soft, stretchy fabric. The best part? The look is on sale for $39 instead of the usual $58.
Define Jacket Luon
This Define Jacket will hug you in all the right places. You can score the look for under $100 in this cute sunny coral shade.
AirSupport Bra High Support, C–DDD Cups
Looking for a high support bra? Check out this smooth and comfortable AirSupport bra that is perfect for those intense workouts or runs. The look is on sale for just $39 instead of the usual $98.
lululemon Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt
Reviewers love this lululemon Align™ long sleeve for its comfortable and flattering material. Right now, you can get the look on sale for under $40, which is a total steal.
InStill Tank Top
On the hunt for a form-fitting, supportive top for your next yoga class? This InStill Tank Top has a built-in shelf bra and buttery soft, stretchy fabric. The look is on sale for $29 instead of the usual $78.
Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4-inch
Run your heart out in these high-rise running shorts. The sweat-wicking, quick-drying and lightweight shorts were made to take on your most intense workouts.
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
These running and training shoes are a must-have for any and all of your workouts. The shoes fit perfectly and have dual-density cushioning for extra comfort. They're currently on sale for under $100.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
