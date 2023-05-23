Blake Shelton Gets in One Last Dig at Adam Levine Before Exiting The Voice

Watch : Blake Shelton Tells Best Thing About The Voice For His Final Season

Blake Shelton's got a way with words.

After all, the longtime The Voice coach couldn't help but to troll longtime pal Adam Levine, who returned to the NBC singing competition May 23 to perform Maroon 5's new single "Middle Ground."

"I'm glad that Adam is singing and not speaking," he quipped to E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the show, "because every time he speaks, he says really stupid stuff."

The country singer jokingly continued, "When he was a coach on the show, I'll still say he was hands down the worst coach of anything that I've ever seen in my life." (For more from Blake, tune in to E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.)

Back in 2019, Adam left The Voice after 16 seasons. Now, Blake—who coached alongside Adam during the rocker's entire tenure and is the last remaining coach from the show's OG lineup—is preparing for his own exit following the season finale on May 23.