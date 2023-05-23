Blake Shelton Gets in One Last Dig at Adam Levine Before Exiting The Voice

Blake Shelton's got a way with words.
After all, the longtime The Voice coach couldn't help but to troll longtime pal Adam Levine, who returned to the NBC singing competition May 23 to perform Maroon 5's new single "Middle Ground."
"I'm glad that Adam is singing and not speaking," he quipped to E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the show, "because every time he speaks, he says really stupid stuff."
The country singer jokingly continued, "When he was a coach on the show, I'll still say he was hands down the worst coach of anything that I've ever seen in my life." (For more from Blake, tune in to E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.)
Back in 2019, Adam left The Voice after 16 seasons. Now, Blake—who coached alongside Adam during the rocker's entire tenure and is the last remaining coach from the show's OG lineup—is preparing for his own exit following the season finale on May 23.
So, how does he feel about walking away from The Voice as its longest-serving coach to date?
"It's kind of a blur to me," he told E!. "On the way over here today, I was just thinking about this whole chapter of my life."
Explaining how he recently started Googling what former co-stars Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green were up to these days, Blake remarked, "I don't see them anymore and it's just crazy how long it's been."
As for mementos he'll be taking from set to commemorate the experience? "I found the petty cash drawer in the production office," the 46-year-old, who met wife Gwen Stefani on the show, joked, "so I'm gonna be getting in into that later. And my half-drank bottle of vodka."
Sliding into his chair come season 24 later this year will be none other than country legend Reba McEntire. And of course, she's already gotten his stamp of approval.
"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," Blake previously told E! News. "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."
She has no fears about facing off against returning coaches Gwen, Niall Horan and John Legend, either. "I'm not really worried about the competition," the 68-year-old shared with E!. "I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."
