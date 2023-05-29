Go Inside Paige DeSorbo's Closet Packed With Hidden Gems From Craig Conover

Step inside Paige DeSorbo's fashion wonderland.
The Summer House star is known for turning heads on the Bravo series with her kaleidoscope of co-ord sets and wildly audacious dresses. Now, Paige is giving fans a closer look at her fabulous wardrobe and the hidden gems she keeps tucked in her room in E! News' Closet Confessions.
"Something that you might not think would be inside my closet is a fake Chanel bag that my best friend Hannah [Berner] got me for my 30th birthday," she shared. "Partly because she thought it was funny and partly because she knew I wanted to buy myself a real Chanel bag."
And while the Giggly Squad podcast host does use her knock-off purse often, there's another accessory she holds closest to her heart: A black, gold-lined Fendi clutch boyfriend Craig Conover gave her when they started dating in 2021.
"This is the first gift he ever got me," she gushed, "and I love it so much."
Despite Craig's swoon-worthy present, it still wasn't enough to land him space in Paige's closet. However, he does have a spot to keep his clothes whenever he visits New York City from Charleston.
"He's lucky," she joked of the tiny coat closet that he gets to claim as his own. "Somebody would use that as a studio apartment in New York City...he doesn't know how lucky he is to have this real estate."
Of course, Paige shared other dazzling details about her closet staples, including the shoes she purchased inspired by Carrie Bradshaw and the Summer House memento she'll always cherish.
So, before the reality TV star makes a fashionable appearance during part two of the Bravo show's season seven reunion on May 29, keep reading to see her swoon-worthy closet, which she also uses as a makeup station and office space.