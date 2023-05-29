Exclusive

Go Inside Paige DeSorbo's Closet, Packed With a Fake Chanel & Hidden Gems From Craig Conover

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared her closet staples, the sentimental items her boyfriend Craig Conover can't get enough of and more in E! News' Closet Confessions.

Step inside Paige DeSorbo's fashion wonderland.

The Summer House star is known for turning heads on the Bravo series with her kaleidoscope of co-ord sets and wildly audacious dresses. Now, Paige is giving fans a closer look at her fabulous wardrobe and the hidden gems she keeps tucked in her room in E! News' Closet Confessions.

"Something that you might not think would be inside my closet is a fake Chanel bag that my best friend Hannah [Berner] got me for my 30th birthday," she shared. "Partly because she thought it was funny and partly because she knew I wanted to buy myself a real Chanel bag."

And while the Giggly Squad podcast host does use her knock-off purse often, there's another accessory she holds closest to her heart: A black, gold-lined Fendi clutch boyfriend Craig Conover gave her when they started dating in 2021.

"This is the first gift he ever got me," she gushed, "and I love it so much." 

Despite Craig's swoon-worthy present, it still wasn't enough to land him space in Paige's closet. However, he does have a spot to keep his clothes whenever he visits New York City from Charleston.

"He's lucky," she joked of the tiny coat closet that he gets to claim as his own. "Somebody would use that as a studio apartment in New York City...he doesn't know how lucky he is to have this real estate."

E! News

Of course, Paige shared other dazzling details about her closet staples, including the shoes she purchased inspired by Carrie Bradshaw and the Summer House memento she'll always cherish.

So, before the reality TV star makes a fashionable appearance during part two of the Bravo show's season seven reunion on May 29, keep reading to see her swoon-worthy closet, which she also uses as a makeup station and office space.

E! News
Glam Session

"This is my greatest achievement," Paige shared, "Deciding to put a makeup vanity inside my closet. It gets rid of all the clutter. I have so much more space having this tucked away."

E! News
Cat's Out of the Bag

Believe it or not, the Giggly Squad podcast host revealed she owns a fake Chanel purse, explaining that her best friend Hannah [Berner] gifted it to her for her 30th birthday. "Partly because she thought it was funny," Paige detailed. "And partly because she knew I wanted to buy myself a real Chanel bag."

Admittedly, Paige said she truly loves the knock-off and uses it all the time.

E! News
Summer House Style

"I keep things that are very nostalgic to me," the reality TV star pointed out, showcasing her bright pink set, "It was one of the first sets I wore on Summer House, my very first summer, and I love it so much. And it just makes me happy when I look at it."

E! News
Craig Approved

Even Paige's boyfriend has a few faves from her closet. "The number one thing that Craig [Conover] loves what I wear is miniskirts," she said. "Something about it, he just loves them."

E! News
Splurge-Worthy

"I got these Manolo Blahnik's from a sample sale," the Summer House star said of the Mary Janes. "And I have to make a confession, I've never worn them. But they were my first pair of expensive shoes I spent my entire paycheck on because I lived in New York City for the first time, I had my first job and I felt like, 'What would Carrie Bradshaw do?'"

E! News
Ahead of the Trend

Before micro mini purses were in style, Paige was ahead of the trend. "This is a bag from my childhood," she noted of her tiny pink handbag, "where you could buy your Barbie a matching outfit to your outfit and I remember crying to my mom that I needed this bag."

E! News
Sentimental Pieces

"I can't tell you how many times I've worn this top," Paige said of the vintage piece her grandma passed down to her. "I wear it at least twice every summer, I've worn it on job interviews, with jeans and leather pants."

E! News
Au Naturale

"When I'm trying on outfits and I'm changing clothes," she confessed, "I am the naked neighbor and I feel fine with that."

