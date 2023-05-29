Go Inside Paige DeSorbo's Closet, Packed With a Fake Chanel & Hidden Gems From Craig Conover

Watch : Inside Paige DeSorbo's Vintage Wardrobe & Craig's Corner

Step inside Paige DeSorbo's fashion wonderland.

The Summer House star is known for turning heads on the Bravo series with her kaleidoscope of co-ord sets and wildly audacious dresses. Now, Paige is giving fans a closer look at her fabulous wardrobe and the hidden gems she keeps tucked in her room in E! News' Closet Confessions.

"Something that you might not think would be inside my closet is a fake Chanel bag that my best friend Hannah [Berner] got me for my 30th birthday," she shared. "Partly because she thought it was funny and partly because she knew I wanted to buy myself a real Chanel bag."

And while the Giggly Squad podcast host does use her knock-off purse often, there's another accessory she holds closest to her heart: A black, gold-lined Fendi clutch boyfriend Craig Conover gave her when they started dating in 2021.

"This is the first gift he ever got me," she gushed, "and I love it so much."