Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Only Has Sales Twice a Year: Don't Miss These Memorial Day Deals

If you love "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, shopping from SKIMS is a great way to channel the entrepreneur. SKIMS is constantly expanding with new collections and product categories, including shapewear, wedding essentials, swimwear, bras, and activewear. There are so many collection launches and surprise drops throughout the year, but there are rarely sales and promotions. Thankfully, Kim and the SKIMS team have blessed us with a major sale just in time for Memorial Day shopping.

As seasoned SKIMS shoppers know, there are usually two sales per year. If you don't shop now, you'll (probably) have to wait until November 2023 for another sale. Fashionistas can rejoice because the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale is finally here.