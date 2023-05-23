Why LeBron James Is Considering Retiring From the NBA After 20 Seasons

LeBron James might be ready to say goodbye to the court.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets on May 22, LeBron seemed to be contemplating a new chapter after his 20-season powerhouse run.

"I don't play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career," he admitted during a post-game press conference, "and I don't get a kick out of making a conference appearance."



"I've done it a lot. And it's not fun to me to not be able to be a part of and, you know, get to the Finals," he continued. "So, we'll see. We'll see what happens going forward, but I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about to be honest. And just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."