University of New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21 Days After Going Missing

A star athlete is gone too soon.

Former football player at both the University of Texas and the University of New Mexico Jaden Hullaby, 21, has been confirmed dead days after his family reported him missing. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to a family member, he was last seen in Dallas on May 19 and they had not "heard from him since…We can't track any of his devices."

Three days later, Jaden's brother, Landon Hullaby took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his death. "Forever living through you big brudda," he wrote alongside a series of photos. "I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King."

Jaden started his collegiate football career at the University of Texas in 2020 and played in two games that season. He redshirted in 2021 before transferring to New Mexico, where he played for the 2022 season.