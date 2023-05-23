The Truth About Tom Sandoval and Influencer Karlee Hale's Relationship

No need to grab a pump-tini: Tom Sandoval is not dating Karlee Hale.
After photos of the Vanderpump Rules star and the influencer surfaced, Tom's rep spoke out about the alleged pair.
"They are not dating," his team told E! News in a statement about the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and Karlee. "She's a friend. He was performing in Austin and stayed a few extra days to enjoy the city."
The eyebrow-raising outing comes nearly one week after fans watched him declare his love for co-star Raquel Leviss during the season 10 Vanderpump Rules finale. (For all the bombshells, click here.)
As for where that duo stands today? Well, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix—who Tom cheated on with Raquel for months before their affair came to light in March—recently sur-ved up her thoughts on those split rumors.
"I don't buy that at all," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live May 17. "She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."
Despite their own break up, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same house (but not speaking). Meanwhile, Raquel remains in a mental health treatment facility. Needless to say, Ariana didn't touch her ex's mail.
"I didn't open it," she continued. "It was addressed to him and it was her handwriting. I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away."
After details of their affair became public, Tom and Raquel each issued apologies to Ariana.
In a statement shared to social media March 8, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner said he "made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Meanwhile, Raquel shared her message of atonement the following day, sharing that "there is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
But the drama doesn't stop there, as the multi-part season 10 reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)