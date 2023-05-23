Irina Shayk Proves Lingerie Can Be High-Fashion With Risqué Cannes Film Festival Look

Watch : Cannes 2023: Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and More Shine!

For Irina Shayk, less is more—quite literally.

The supermodel stepped out of France's Hotel Martinez in a sexy sheer black nightgown and matching lingerie set. And no, Irina didn't roll out of bed to attend British Vogue and Chopard's May 22 Cannes Film Festival 2023 event.

In fact, the Hercules star's bold boudoir style was a lot more high-fashion than you'd think.

For one, Irina's intimates—a black bra and string panties made of peek-a-boo material—were pulled from Gucci's fall/winter 2023 runway and featured the brand's famous "GG" logo in diamonds. She paired the lingerie set with a see-through tulle dress embellished with oversized gems on the neckline, creating the illusion of a chandelier necklace.

Additionally, Irina accessorized with coordinating opera gloves, knee-high stockings, and strappy heels. Plus, she turned up the glam factor with her old-Hollywood waves and bold red lipstick.