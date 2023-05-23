Bama Rush Deep-Dives Into Sorority Culture: Here's Everything We Learned

Watch : Top 9 Fake Sororities & Fraternities in Movies!

Prepare for the ultimate rush.

Following the explosion of #BamaRush on TikTok in 2021, Max's new documentary Bama Rush gives viewers an unprecedented look inside the sorority rush experience at the University of Alabama, following four potential recruits leading up to Rush Week in August 2022.

Directed by Rachel Fleit and featuring current sorority members, Rush consultants (Yep, it's a real job) and academics, Bama Rush explores why Greek life in Tuscaloosa has been able to capture—and hold onto—the interest of people around the world.

"I remember when we were going through recruitment at Georgia, we would all be looking at what Alabama was doing," coach Sloan Anderson says. "They're just the trend-setters. It's just this beast because Greek life is everything at Alabama."

But it's not all #OOTD videos and pledge parties as the documentary exposes the darker side of fraternities and sororities, including the racial division, the pressure young women face both internally and externally throughout the pledge process and—gulp—the secret organization known as the Machine. (If you have to ask, you miiight not want to know.)