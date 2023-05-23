Julia Fox Wears Bold Plastic Clown Look at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

Watch : Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in See-Through Top at Cannes

Julia Fox just proved life in plastic is fantastic.

The Uncut Gems actress made another bold fashion move at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, this time wearing a completely see-through plastic look during The Idol after-party at Palm Beach.

For the May 2 event, the 33-year-old freed the nipple once again, as she went braless with a clear jacket that featured voluminous bell sleeves and three white fuzzy pom-poms that were reminiscent of a clown suit. She paired the eye-catching top with matching oversized pants, a white G-string, pleaser heels and a white mohawk beanie.

As for the finishing touches? The Puppet actress kept in line with the circus theme, wearing powder-white foundation, baby blue eyeshadow and a black lip.

Though Julia's clown-esque look certainly turned heads, she managed to switch it up for The Idol premiere. While gracing the red carpet, she donned a black-tie version of the getup in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with sheer opera-length gloves and clear stilettos.