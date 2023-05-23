Julia Fox Wears Bold Plastic Clown Look at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julia Fox pushed the fashion boundaries once more, wearing a transparent plastic outfit at The Idol after-party during Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Julia Fox just proved life in plastic is fantastic.

The Uncut Gems actress made another bold fashion move at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, this time wearing a completely see-through plastic look during The Idol after-party at Palm Beach.

For the May 2 event, the 33-year-old freed the nipple once again, as she went braless with a clear jacket that featured voluminous bell sleeves and three white fuzzy pom-poms that were reminiscent of a clown suit. She paired the eye-catching top with matching oversized pants, a white G-string, pleaser heels and a white mohawk beanie. 

As for the finishing touches? The Puppet actress kept in line with the circus theme, wearing powder-white foundation, baby blue eyeshadow and a black lip. 

Though Julia's clown-esque look certainly turned heads, she managed to switch it up for The Idol premiere. While gracing the red carpet, she donned a black-tie version of the getup in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with sheer opera-length gloves and clear stilettos.

Julia's two daring style moments for The Idol events come just one day after she left little to the imagination in a glass-like chest piece at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party.

But the actress' flair for fearless fashion isn't going anywhere.

"I'm very instinctual," Julia exclusively told E! News last September. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

As she put it, "I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself, and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."

Keep scrolling to see all of her risk-taking moments.

Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Razzle Dazzle

