Would Joseph Baena Want to Act With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger? He Says…

Watch : Joseph Baena Talks Making Own Path as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son

Joseph Baena is following in dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps.

The 25-year-old recently spoke about how he's pursuing a career in acting.

"I've had a love and passion for films my entire life, and it wasn't until college that I really decided that that's what I really wanted to do," he exclusively told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of his father's new Netflix series FUBAR on May 22. "So I started taking my acting classes. I did theater in high school and all that, but real serious film acting was when I was in college."

In fact, Joseph said he just finished filming a movie called Gunner with Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth.

"Great experience," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant added, "and it was awesome just watching these guys work and being able to be on set with these legends and guys that have so much experience. I'm just working really hard to keep going, and to get into films, have a premiere like this one day."