Would Joseph Baena Want to Act With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger? He Says…

Joseph Baena is following in dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps.
The 25-year-old recently spoke about how he's pursuing a career in acting.
"I've had a love and passion for films my entire life, and it wasn't until college that I really decided that that's what I really wanted to do," he exclusively told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of his father's new Netflix series FUBAR on May 22. "So I started taking my acting classes. I did theater in high school and all that, but real serious film acting was when I was in college."
In fact, Joseph said he just finished filming a movie called Gunner with Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth.
"Great experience," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant added, "and it was awesome just watching these guys work and being able to be on set with these legends and guys that have so much experience. I'm just working really hard to keep going, and to get into films, have a premiere like this one day."
But has Joseph ever been on a set with Arnold? "Not yet," he replied, "that's gonna be the next big step."
As for whether he'd be up for a father-son collab one day, Joseph replied, "We'll see. We gotta get the petition signed."
For now, the actor is celebrating Arnold's work in FUBAR, telling E!, "Gotta support the family."
Speaking of family, Joseph wasn't the only one of the Terminator star's kids to go to the premiere, with daughters Christina Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger also attending along with Katherine's husband Chris Pratt.
During his chat with E! News, Joseph noted he hadn't seen the series yet and wanted to save it for the big night.
"I'm really big on no spoilers," he said, "so I made sure he didn't tell me all the big secrets, all the big plot changes. So, I'm really excited to see this. He's been so excited for it since he started shooting it. I remember FaceTiming him every day and telling him like, ‘What are you up to? Are we going to go work out?' And he'd be like, ‘Joseph, I'm filming right now.' I'd be like, ‘Oh, I keep forgetting!'"
In the show, Arnold plays a recently retired C.I.A. operative who learns that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) has also been secretly working for the agency. They team up for a mission and learn about each other.
Based on Arnold's movie credits, Joseph suggested his father could pull off being a C.I.A. operative offscreen. Although, he admitted there might be one thing that would reveal the Last Action Hero alum's identity.
"It's really hard to say because, first off, I think the voice just gives him away right there," Joseph said. "It'd be hard for him to have a different alias. He'd have to go through a few accent changes. But I think he'd have a great career as a C.I.A, agent. I mean, he's done all the roles, he has some kind of experience and he'd crush it."
FUBAR premieres on Netflix May 25.