Thor Actor Ray Stevenson's Marvel Family Reacts to His Death

Ray Stevenson was worthy of the power of Thor. Just ask his co-stars.
Following the actor's death on May 21 at age 58, his Marvel family took to social media to mourn Stevenson, who portrayed character Volstagg in Thor.
"Ray. Man. My heart is shattered," Thor: Love and Thunder's Jaimie Alexander wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "You made everyday so much fun on and off set. You always looked after me. Always made me laugh. Visited me while I was in the hospital. Sang that weird song about a red rooster lol Arranged the best dinners with the best foods-you were the absolute best."
She added, "Man I've got some damn good stories about you but I'll behave. I would have loved more time with you. So much more. Rest, my brother. On one knee, my fist over my heart. You know what it means. I'm sending so much love to your beautiful family. Love you."
Meanwhile, MCU's Rosario Dawson remembered the "giant of a man" she grew close to.
"stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news," she shared. "Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart. #LegendsNeverDie."
Guardians of the Galaxy writer James Gunn was just as shocked. "Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson," he tweeted. "I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today."
Details surrounding Stevenson's death have not yet been made public, but the Divergent alum was reportedly in production on Cassino in Ischia at the time of his passing.