Thor Actor Ray Stevenson's Marvel Family Reacts to His Death

Ray Stevenson was worthy of the power of Thor. Just ask his co-stars.

Following the actor's death on May 21 at age 58, his Marvel family took to social media to mourn Stevenson, who portrayed character Volstagg in Thor.

"Ray. Man. My heart is shattered," Thor: Love and Thunder's Jaimie Alexander wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "You made everyday so much fun on and off set. You always looked after me. Always made me laugh. Visited me while I was in the hospital. Sang that weird song about a red rooster lol Arranged the best dinners with the best foods-you were the absolute best."

She added, "Man I've got some damn good stories about you but I'll behave. I would have loved more time with you. So much more. Rest, my brother. On one knee, my fist over my heart. You know what it means. I'm sending so much love to your beautiful family. Love you."