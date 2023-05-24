RHONJ: How Joe Gorga Drama Brought Teresa Giudice's Daughter to Tears During Her Wedding

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Talk RHONJ Finale Fallout & Exit Rumor

Despite skipping out on the big day, Joe Gorga's presence was still felt at sister Teresa Giudice's wedding.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Gets Married special on May 23, the bad blood between the brother and sister nearly derailed the Bravo star's August 2022 nuptials to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

While getting ready to walk down the aisle, Teresa's co-star Jennifer Aydin apologized for her part in spreading the cheating rumor about Melissa Gorga—the very allegation that caused her and Joe to turned down Teresa's wedding invite. However, the mere mention of Joe sent Teresa's four daughters into a fury.

"She better not be talking about my uncle right now," Audriana Giudice, 13, said during their glam session. "That's so horrible!"

Gabrielle Giudice, 18, even began to cry over the drama. "I don't want to hear his name," an emotional Gabriella declared, prompting Milania Giudice, 17, to erupt, "This is when I get pissed off, why is Gabriella crying?!"

In a confessional, Gabriella explained of her reaction, "I think it's unfair to my mom that people keep bringing up my uncle's name. I am worried that Jennifer is going to make my mom upset."