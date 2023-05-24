RHONJ: How Joe Gorga Drama Brought Teresa Giudice's Daughter to Tears During Her Wedding

Despite Joe Gorga skipping sister Teresa Giudice's 2022 wedding, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star still caused plenty of drama for her four daughters on the show's May 23 episode.

Watch: Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Talk RHONJ Finale Fallout & Exit Rumor

Despite skipping out on the big day, Joe Gorga's presence was still felt at sister Teresa Giudice's wedding.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Gets Married special on May 23, the bad blood between the brother and sister nearly derailed the Bravo star's August 2022 nuptials to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

While getting ready to walk down the aisle, Teresa's co-star Jennifer Aydin apologized for her part in spreading the cheating rumor about Melissa Gorga—the very allegation that caused her and Joe to turned down Teresa's wedding invite. However, the mere mention of Joe sent Teresa's four daughters into a fury.

"She better not be talking about my uncle right now," Audriana Giudice, 13, said during their glam session. "That's so horrible!"

Gabrielle Giudice, 18, even began to cry over the drama. "I don't want to hear his name," an emotional Gabriella declared, prompting Milania Giudice, 17, to erupt, "This is when I get pissed off, why is Gabriella crying?!"

In a confessional, Gabriella explained of her reaction, "I think it's unfair to my mom that people keep bringing up my uncle's name. I am worried that Jennifer is going to make my mom upset."

photos
Teresa Giudice's Season 13 Feud With the Gorgas: A Complete Timeline

Milania added, "People should just know not to talk about him because it is a sensitive topic and it honestly just makes us all really upset."

Despite a moment of drama, Teresa's big day went on as planned and she and Louie officially exchanged vows with their kids by their sides. However, the Gorgas weren't done causing a stir just yet.

During the ceremony, Louie discovered Joe and Melissa were posting Instagram stories mocking their absence at the wedding, causing him to vent in a fit of rage. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo, Manny Carabel/Getty Images

"If these f--king people put out one more message on Instagram, I swear to god I'm going to f--king bury them so bad," he ranted. "It's so f--king maddening."

In a confessional, he called their actions "really f--ked up," adding, "Her parents would go crazy if they saw his behavior."

But Louie wasn't about to let the social media squabble pop his bride's love bubble. "It's disgusting," he said, "but I'm not going to tell Teresa because she deserves to feel important, she deserves to have her day."

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

After a few hiccups, Teresa finally got her happily ever after and her daughters gave a heartwarming wedding toast.

"Louie, you truly blew us all away," Gia Giudice, 22, said. "You are so amazing to my mom and that is all my sisters and I could ask for. I think you so much for treating us like we are your own. When our father can't physically be there for us, we appreciate that more than you'll ever know."

Keep reading to see every photos from Teresa and Louie's wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

