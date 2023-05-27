Keeping Up With the Love Lives of The Kardashian-Jenner Family

Watch : Are Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Dating? Here's the Truth…

Even those that can easily rattle off the names of the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren in birth order might struggle to keep up with The Kardashians' stars romances.

With the Internet wanting you to believe Kim Kardashian is taking a pass at a new high-profile romance and Khloe Kardashian is bouncing back to an old flame, it can be hard to separate what is sus and what is a hashtag fact.

Add in Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's tendencies to keep quiet about their relationship status ("If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else?" Kendall once explained to Harper's Bazaar. "If I don't even know what it is, why would I let the world know?") and, well, this is a case for the FBI.

Don't worry, we've got you. While there are arguably more important issues—as Kourtney Kardashian once iconically reminded us, "Kim, there's people that are dying"—this is kinda what we do.