Keeping Up With the Love Lives of The Kardashian-Jenner Family

Is Kim Kardashian taking a pass at Tom Brady? Is Khloe Kardashian getting back in the game with Tristan Thompson? As The Kardashians returns, we're separating what's sus from what's bible.

Even those that can easily rattle off the names of the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren in birth order might struggle to keep up with The Kardashians' stars romances. 

With the Internet wanting you to believe Kim Kardashian is taking a pass at a new high-profile romance and Khloe Kardashian is bouncing back to an old flame, it can be hard to separate what is sus and what is a hashtag fact.

Add in Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's tendencies to keep quiet about their relationship status ("If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else?" Kendall once explained to Harper's Bazaar. "If I don't even know what it is, why would I let the world know?") and, well, this is a case for the FBI. 

Don't worry, we've got you. While there are arguably more important issues—as Kourtney Kardashian once iconically reminded us, "Kim, there's people that are dying"—this is kinda what we do. 

So as we dissect the first episode of The Kardashians' third season, brush up on which stars are pledging 'til death do us part and who's more focused on getting her f--king a-- up and working.

Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. Nearly nine years ago, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

A decade on, Kris is still loving life with her "walking, talking Luther Vandross song." Marking his 42nd birthday last November, the 67-year-old thanked him "for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are."

Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday this past April that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder, in turn, has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. "One year," she wrote on Instagram marking their first anniversary May 15, "forever to go." 

Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in the new trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the 42-year-old was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson. Now, the Skims founder and aspiring lawyer has got fans hoping she's getting back in the dating game with recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—is not on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source recently told E! News. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

Khloe Kardashian

In an upcoming episode Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder, 38, has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 9 months, Khloe recently shot down the idea that they're back together, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux in April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker last fall, the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February. Three months, one tropical vacation and several coordinated fashion moments later, the new pair is still collaborating. 

Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, was linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, in April. Are we still hoping to rise and shine to new photos of the pair? Hashtag fact. 

