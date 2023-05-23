Where Joe Jonas Stands With Taylor Swift 15 Years After Breaking Up With Her Over the Phone

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift's relationship might not have lasted forever and always, but that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the two.
Fifteen years after their brief 2008 romance, "I'm cool with Taylor," Joe said on the May 22 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We're cool."
You probably remember their split all too well: After just months of dating, Joe broke up with Taylor through a phone call that she said lasted just about 25 seconds.
So it definitely took some time for Swifties to shake off their ire. But today, "I hope to think they like me," the Jonas Brother singer told Dax. "No one f--ks with the Swifties, you know?"
After all, as Joe—who inspired Taylor's "Forever & Always"—added, "it's been many, many years removed."
Everyone just needed some time to calm down. Looking back, even Taylor agrees.
Because in May 2019, when asked what her most rebellious teenage act was, Taylor told Ellen DeGeneres, "Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy."
He understands what he made her do, though.
"It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger," the Cake By The Ocean singer said in a 2019 interview on ITV's Lorraine. "At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."
Now, they're fully out of the woods—and he and wife Sophie Turner are headed to the Eras tour.
As soon as tickets went on sale in November, he joked to The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'll get in line now."