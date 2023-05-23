Where Joe Jonas Stands With Taylor Swift 15 Years After Breaking Up With Her Over the Phone

Watch : Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift's relationship might not have lasted forever and always, but that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the two.

Fifteen years after their brief 2008 romance, "I'm cool with Taylor," Joe said on the May 22 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We're cool."

You probably remember their split all too well: After just months of dating, Joe broke up with Taylor through a phone call that she said lasted just about 25 seconds.

So it definitely took some time for Swifties to shake off their ire. But today, "I hope to think they like me," the Jonas Brother singer told Dax. "No one f--ks with the Swifties, you know?"

After all, as Joe—who inspired Taylor's "Forever & Always"—added, "it's been many, many years removed."