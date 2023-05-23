Ariana Madix Shares Surprising Take on Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Reunion Drama

Watch : Ariana Madix Gets Honest About Watching VPR Finale & Reunion Tension

Ariana Madix SUR-vived the most dramatic Vanderpump Rules reunion in history like a champ.

In fact, the Bravo star revealed she surprisingly wasn't as nervous as you might think confronting ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss about their months-long affair.

"There's never been any reunion in any season, regardless of what was going on, where the cast—all of us—felt united," the 37-year-old exclusively said on the May 22 episode of E! News. "It was tough, but I almost felt more confident going into that day than I have on any other day filming a reunion."

But before the explosive, three-part reunion kicks off May 24, fans had to make it through VPR's shocking May 17 season 10 finale in which Ariana and Tom had their heartbreaking final breakup convo—and the TomTom co-owner and Raquel declared their love for one another. And, yes, it was just as hard for Ariana to watch as it was for you. (For every jaw-dropping bombshell, click here.)