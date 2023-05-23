Ariana Madix Shares Surprising Take on Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Reunion Drama

Ariana Madix SUR-vived the most dramatic Vanderpump Rules reunion in history like a champ.
In fact, the Bravo star revealed she surprisingly wasn't as nervous as you might think confronting ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss about their months-long affair.
"There's never been any reunion in any season, regardless of what was going on, where the cast—all of us—felt united," the 37-year-old exclusively said on the May 22 episode of E! News. "It was tough, but I almost felt more confident going into that day than I have on any other day filming a reunion."
But before the explosive, three-part reunion kicks off May 24, fans had to make it through VPR's shocking May 17 season 10 finale in which Ariana and Tom had their heartbreaking final breakup convo—and the TomTom co-owner and Raquel declared their love for one another. And, yes, it was just as hard for Ariana to watch as it was for you. (For every jaw-dropping bombshell, click here.)
"I watched it here in New York and I cried, definitely," she admitted. "It was hard to watch but, at the same time, it felt like another lifetime."
In that lifetime—just months ago—after learning that her partner of nine years was cheating on her with her best friend, Ariana had trouble eating and sleeping.
"It was a very dark period of time for me," she continued. "I had my friends stay the night with me every single night to make sure that I was at least feeling OK to try to rest."
With all the drama now in the rear-view mirror, Ariana admits she's "really, really happy" with her new man, fitness coach Daniel Wai.
"I've just been really focusing on myself," the reality star, who recently partnered with BIC Easyrinse Razor, added. "I'm just looking to the future and not looking back."
The Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
