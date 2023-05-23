Jason Sudeikis Has a Slam Dunk Father-Son Night Out With His and Olivia Wilde's 9-Year-Old Otis

Watch : Olivia Wilde SLAMS Leaked Custody Papers in Jason Sudeikis Case

Jason Sudeikis is taking a break from football—and we don't mean the American kind.

The Ted Lasso actor spent a night out with his 9-year-old son Otis, sitting courtside at the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets during game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 22.

In a video posted by Sports Center on Twitter, the father-son duo can be seen taking a selfie together on Jason's phone, getting the court in the background of the image.

Jason recently shared that when it comes to Otis—whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde—the apple has not fallen far from the tree. Or at least, from Ted Lasso's tree.

After filming the most recent season of the AppleTV+ show in London, Otis seems to have become much more interested in soccer.

"My little boy is really taken with the sport, oddly enough the second we got back to the states," Jason told Access Hollywood March 7. "And now the stuff we play on FIFA, he's all in."