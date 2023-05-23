Jason Sudeikis Has a Slam Dunk Father-Son Night Out With His and Olivia Wilde's 9-Year-Old Otis

Jason Sudeikis is taking a break from football—and we don't mean the American kind.
The Ted Lasso actor spent a night out with his 9-year-old son Otis, sitting courtside at the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets during game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 22.
In a video posted by Sports Center on Twitter, the father-son duo can be seen taking a selfie together on Jason's phone, getting the court in the background of the image.
Jason recently shared that when it comes to Otis—whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde—the apple has not fallen far from the tree. Or at least, from Ted Lasso's tree.
After filming the most recent season of the AppleTV+ show in London, Otis seems to have become much more interested in soccer.
"My little boy is really taken with the sport, oddly enough the second we got back to the states," Jason told Access Hollywood March 7. "And now the stuff we play on FIFA, he's all in."
The 47-year-old was quick to clarify that the soccer bug has only hit one of his children, noting that his and Olivia's daughter Daisy, 6, "enjoys it but doesn't play it yet but Otis is getting into it big time."
Instead, Daisy seems to be following in her mother's footsteps.
In December 2022, the Booksmart director shared an Instagram Story image of her daughter in which Daisy was dressed in her mother's clothing.
Donning Olivia's puffer jacket, a baseball hat and a black clutch, Daisy was the spitting image of her mom. The 38-year-old captioned the photo, "Thought she was in bed and found her in full mom cosplay."
Daisy also joined her mom on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2020—even appearing in a few scenes of the film.
Olivia shared a picture of Daisy in a director's chair at the time, writing, "Tiny set visit."