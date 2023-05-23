Chilli Teases Her Future Plans With Matthew Lawrence If They Got Married

Don't go chasing marriage rumors.
Despite speculation that Chilli and Matthew Lawrence may already be moving on to the next major relationship milestone after debuting their romance earlier this year, the TLC singer insists they're not moving too fast.
"Certain things happen when you get married," Chilli exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez and Justin Sylvester on May 22 when asked if they moving in together. "We're not married yet."
But as bandmate T-Boz noted, this chapter in Chilli's life won't be one that will just creep on by, telling E!, "This is the happiest I've seen her ever."
This isn't the first time the "Waterfall" singer, 52, has debunked rumors that she and the Boy Meets World alum, 43, were ready to walk down the aisle.
"We're just very happy and growing in our relationship," she exclusively told E! News at March 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I've dated, but this cancelled out everything."
As for Matthew, he's also gushed about his newfound happiness, which led some to believe that the couple were ready to expand their family. But, for now, the Brotherly Love actor said, he and the performer—who is mom to son Tron, 25, from a previous relationship—are going to stick to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to.
As he explained on the March 14 episode of E! News, he and brother Joey were recently "commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together.' So, that's what I meant by that."
As he put it, "I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything."
But as Matthew explained, those plans would be "incredible" if they were to happen at some point.
"She's already a mother, she has an incredible son," he added. "I respect so much as to how she's raised him. She'd be an incredible mother again and I'd be incredibly lucky but that's way in the future."