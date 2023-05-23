Chilli Teases Her Future Plans With Matthew Lawrence If They Got Married

Watch : Chilli & T-Boz Dish on New TLC Documentary & Matthew Lawrence Romance

Don't go chasing marriage rumors.

Despite speculation that Chilli and Matthew Lawrence may already be moving on to the next major relationship milestone after debuting their romance earlier this year, the TLC singer insists they're not moving too fast.

"Certain things happen when you get married," Chilli exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez and Justin Sylvester on May 22 when asked if they moving in together. "We're not married yet."

But as bandmate T-Boz noted, this chapter in Chilli's life won't be one that will just creep on by, telling E!, "This is the happiest I've seen her ever."

This isn't the first time the "Waterfall" singer, 52, has debunked rumors that she and the Boy Meets World alum, 43, were ready to walk down the aisle.

"We're just very happy and growing in our relationship," she exclusively told E! News at March 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I've dated, but this cancelled out everything."