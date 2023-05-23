Ireland Baldwin Shares Glimpse Into Her First Week of Motherhood With Baby Holland

Days after Ireland Baldwin gave birth to her and boyfriend RAC's first baby, the 27-year-old shared photos from the family of three’s first week together.

Watch: Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Ireland Baldwin is pulling back the curtain on her most important chapter yet: motherhood.

Days after the model gave birth to her and boyfriend RAC's first child—a daughter named Holland—Ireland is sharing a glimpse into their life as a family of three, captioning a series of photos, "what a week."

The carousel of images—posted to Instagram May 21—opens with a sweet snap of baby Holland holding RAC's finger and goes on to show images of Ireland presumably during and recovering from labor. There's also an image of RAC holding Holland to his chest, as well as an adorable picture of Ireland snuggled up in bed with her daughter. 

Like many celebrities, Ireland and RAC—born André Allen Anjos—have chosen not to share images of their daughter's face, instead using emojis to maintain her privacy

With the birth of baby Holland, Ireland's parents Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger have officially become grandparents. 

 

Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who are parents to 7 kids—Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 2 and Ilaria, 7 months—expressed their excitement over the newest addition to their family.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!" Hilaria captioned her May 18 Instagram post, which featured her and Alec with their children. "Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"

The 30 Rock actor commented, "Miracle."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central

And when it came to the inspiration behind their daughter's name, the couple didn't have to look very far, as Ireland previously revealed that they stayed with the country theme "because we wanted to keep that consistent." 

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she shared on the Girlboss Radio podcast on January 31. "I've always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name."  

