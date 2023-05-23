TikToker Alix Earle Shares Update After Getting Stranded in Italy

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Alix Earle wasn't the living la dolce vita during her recent Italian vacation.

The TikToker said that she, along with 10 of her friends, were left without a place to stay in Positano, Italy after falling victim to an alleged scam.

"We're stranded in Italy," the influencer said in a May 22 TikTok. "The house we were supposed to stay at doesn't exist. Our car service canceled. It's midnight. We literally don't know where to go. The girls trip took a turn."

In an update a few hours later, Alix shared that the group had found a place to sleep, though not at the home they were expecting. The 22-year-old captioned the clip, "We found a place to stay the night after our 'scenic villa in Italy' didn't exist."

However, the housing is only a temporary solution, as she added in the comments that they would be "stranded again" in the morning.