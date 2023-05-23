Why Nick Jonas’ Performance With Kelsea Ballerini Caused Him to Go to Therapy

Nick Jonas would've preferred if this performance had stayed in Neverland.
The Jonas Brothers singer admitted that his 2016 ACM Awards appearance with Kelsea Ballerini—during which he had a "really tragic guitar solo" while performing her song "Peter Pan"—was his "worst moment" on stage.
Recalling the "debacle" during a recent interview, Nick said he sought professional treatment to help him process the mistake.
"In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was," he told host Dax Shepard on the May 22 Armchair Expert podcast episode. "But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go into therapy."
So, what went wrong exactly? Nick, who said he had rehearsed the song a "million times," remembered feeling "really confident about it—not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic."
"I started off, it's fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop," Nick, 30, shared. "To this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and right to a plane right after."
The Jumanji actor—who hasn't been shy about confronting his past public snafus—said he was in "shock" after the ACM flub. "I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad,'" he continued. "It was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on."
For her part, Kelsea didn't seem to take issue with the performance and was nothing but gracious.
"It was awesome," she told People at the time. "It was my first big kid award show performance and I was so excited to do 'Peter Pan.' It's my favorite song I've gotten to release so far, and then to be able to share it with Nick—who is one of my favorite artists since I was like 12—it was just super cool."
