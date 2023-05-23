Why Nick Jonas’ Performance With Kelsea Ballerini Caused Him to Go to Therapy

Watch : Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't "Give a F--k" About Nick Jonas' Exes

Nick Jonas would've preferred if this performance had stayed in Neverland.

The Jonas Brothers singer admitted that his 2016 ACM Awards appearance with Kelsea Ballerini—during which he had a "really tragic guitar solo" while performing her song "Peter Pan"—was his "worst moment" on stage.

Recalling the "debacle" during a recent interview, Nick said he sought professional treatment to help him process the mistake.

"In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was," he told host Dax Shepard on the May 22 Armchair Expert podcast episode. "But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go into therapy."

So, what went wrong exactly? Nick, who said he had rehearsed the song a "million times," remembered feeling "really confident about it—not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic."

"I started off, it's fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop," Nick, 30, shared. "To this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and right to a plane right after."