Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Claims That She Lied About Not Eating Fast Food for 20 Years

Do you want fries with this Candace Cameron Bure response?

In a nutshell, the Full House alum recently made waves on the internet when she shared that she hasn't eaten fast food—except for the West Coast-based burger chain In-N-Out—in 20 years. "Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at," she wrote in an Instagram Story captured by BuzzFeed. "Am I going to find out? No."

She added at the time, "I don't regret it. You can't convince me otherwise."

However, social media users quickly unearthed a 2012 photo showing Candace holding a cup from Chick-fil-A while her son noshed on some fries. The throwback image prompted many to accuse the 47-year-old of lying about her decades-long evasion to fast food establishments.

So, is the proof really in the pudding? Not quite, according to Candace's rep.